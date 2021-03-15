Watch now: McLean County expands vaccine eligibility under Phase 1B Plus

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Health Department is joining an expanded Phase 1B vaccination stage that increases who is eligible for the vaccine.

The new phase, announced by Gov. J.B. Pritzker in mid-February, allows people 16 years and older who have certain comorbidities to get the vaccine.

Qualifying conditions include the following:

Cancer

Chronic Kidney Disease

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease

Diabetes

Heart condition

Immunocompromised from a solid organ transplant

Obesity

Pregnancy

Pulmonary Disease

Sickle Cell Disease

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

At the time of the governor's initial announcement, MCHD said ground still needed to be gained in vaccinating the very first people eligible under Phase 1A and 1B.