Watch now: McLean County expands vaccine eligibility under Phase 1B Plus

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Health Department is joining an expanded Phase 1B vaccination stage that increases who is eligible for the vaccine.
The new phase, announced by Gov. J.B. Pritzker in mid-February, allows people 16 years and older who have certain comorbidities to get the vaccine.
Qualifying conditions include the following:
- Cancer
- Chronic Kidney Disease
- Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease
- Diabetes
- Heart condition
- Immunocompromised from a solid organ transplant
- Obesity
- Pregnancy
- Pulmonary Disease
- Sickle Cell Disease
At the time of the governor's initial announcement, MCHD said ground still needed to be gained in vaccinating the very first people eligible under Phase 1A and 1B.
"Due to the limited vaccine that was arriving in McLean County, we made the difficult decision to hold off on the expansion in February," Administrator Jessica McKnight said in a statement. "We wanted to prioritize access for those age 65 and older in our community who are most vulnerable."
MCHD originally projected that limited shipments of vaccine would prevent the county from joining Phase 1B plus until mid-April, meaning Monday's announcement is weeks earlier than planned.
The shift into Phase 1B Plus follows that of neighboring Tazewell, Peoria and Woodford counties, which made the transition on March 5.
Around 23,232 adults 65 years and older in McLean County have been given at least one dose of vaccine so far — or around 63%, according to data from the Illinois Department of Public Health and MCHD.