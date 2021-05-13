Watch now: McLean County families told to plan ahead for Pfizer vaccine

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Health Department is urging parents and guardians of children ages 12 years and older to plan ahead if they are hoping to get Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine in addition to other state-mandated inoculations necessary to attend school.
"Because federal health officials recommend no other vaccinations occur two weeks before or after each of the two-dose Pfizer vaccine shots, parents should be aware of the time limitations," the department said in a statement. "MCHD recommends preplanning vaccines appointments as early as possible with your family health provider to ensure all vaccines are completed by school deadlines."
The challenge arises because Pfizer is a two-dose vaccine, with the second dose ideally coming 21 days after the first.
At a minimum, that creates a seven-week period in which children cannot receive any other vaccines: two weeks before the first dose, during the three-week interval between doses, and then two weeks after the last dose.
MCHD said it "recommends parents check with their school nurses for a list of required vaccines and deadline dates."
Or as MCHD Administrator Jessica McKnight put it during a Board of Health meeting Wednesday evening: "Don't put it off."
To date, nearly 133,000 doses of vaccine have been administered in the county, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Around 35.6% of the overall population is considered fully vaccinated, a figure that represents around 61,600 people.
COVID-19 update
MCHD reported 17 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, bringing the county's cumulative total past 18,000.
There have now been 18,016 cases confirmed since last year.
Fewer than 300 people were reported as isolating at home, bringing the county's active caseload down even further: Between 294 people in isolation and 35 hospitalized county residents, there are around 329 active cases of the virus in McLean County.
Local hospitals reported 28 COVID patients in their care as of Thursday morning. MCHD said total hospital bed availability was at 86% capacity, with intensive care unit bed capacity at 92% filled.
One additional death was announced, bringing the death toll to 225 since last year.
MCHD said a man in his 90s who did not live in a long-term care facility was the latest reported death following a COVID diagnosis.