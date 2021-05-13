Watch now: McLean County families told to plan ahead for Pfizer vaccine

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Health Department is urging parents and guardians of children ages 12 years and older to plan ahead if they are hoping to get Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine in addition to other state-mandated inoculations necessary to attend school.

"Because federal health officials recommend no other vaccinations occur two weeks before or after each of the two-dose Pfizer vaccine shots, parents should be aware of the time limitations," the department said in a statement. "MCHD recommends preplanning vaccines appointments as early as possible with your family health provider to ensure all vaccines are completed by school deadlines."

The challenge arises because Pfizer is a two-dose vaccine, with the second dose ideally coming 21 days after the first.

At a minimum, that creates a seven-week period in which children cannot receive any other vaccines: two weeks before the first dose, during the three-week interval between doses, and then two weeks after the last dose.

MCHD said it "recommends parents check with their school nurses for a list of required vaccines and deadline dates."