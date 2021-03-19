Watch now: McLean County getting over 6,000 COVID vaccine doses next week, ready to 'ramp up' operations

BLOOMINGTON — Patience again is the operative word in the state's latest round of vaccine rollout expansions, McLean County Health Department administrator Jessica McKnight said.
The comments follow two days of announcements from Gov. J.B. Pritzker that significantly widens the pool of people eligible for the vaccine over the next two weeks, before opening to all people 16 years and old on April 12.
Starting Monday, higher education staff, government workers and media will be eligible for vaccination at the more than 900 locations in the state’s provider network.
Then, on March 29, food and beverage workers, construction trade workers, and religious leaders become eligible.
“From the very beginning of our COVID-19 vaccine rollout, Illinois has ensured our most vulnerable residents receive first access to these life-saving doses, from our healthcare workers and long-term care residents and staff, to our 65 and over population and those living with pre-existing conditions, to frontline essential workers who are more exposed to COVID-19 at their workplaces ...” Pritzker said in a statement. "With weekly shipments to Illinois surpassing one million doses in April, we are on track to save lives and bring this pandemic to an end.”
Any place that receives shipments of vaccine from the state — a group that includes local health departments, mass vaccination sites and pharmacies — has been instructed to open eligibility to all on April 12.
For those planning to book an appointment in the coming weeks, McKnight emphasized a difference between availability and eligibility.
"We are asking continued patience because it may take a moment to have the vaccine available for you," she said.
The state's decision to make the vaccine widely available follows a national plan announced by President Joe Biden on March 11 that would ensure all Americans were eligible for vaccination by May 1.
During a press conference a day later, Pritzker said he felt confident that Illinois could open eligibility "a little bit earlier" than the president's national target, citing a continued increase in vaccine shipments.
Locally, it's likely the county "will see our fully-vaccinated ... population increasing very, very quickly in the next month," McKnight said.
"We've been informed that we should anticipate... seeing more (vaccine)," she said. "We're hopeful that we will continue to see increases with allocations because we ready to really ramp-up our operations."
Projections from the Illinois Department of Public Health show McLean County should receive just more than 6,070 doses of vaccine next week, split between first (3,300) and second (2,770) rounds.
To-date, more than 55,893 doses of vaccine have been administered in the county, with around 11.5% (19,867) of people having received both doses.
McKnight said Friday that around 70% of all adults 65 years and older have received at least one vaccination shot.
Rachel Hatch, as spokeswoman for Illinois State University, said Friday, “The university has been offering vaccines to students and employees who are eligible under Phase 1A, 1B, and 1B+. With the new announcement, we will collaborate with the McLean County Health Department to provide continued on-campus vaccination clinics for Illinois State students, faculty, and staff who are eligible. Registration for vaccination clinics will be shared with the campus community as soon as possible prior to the date of the clinic.”
Also, on Friday the Illinois Department of Public Health announced the latest COVID-19 statistics, reporting another 2,380 confirmed and probable cases in the state and that the death toll had climbed by 12. With Friday's totals, Illinois has reported a total of 1,218,470 COVID-19 cases and 21,034 deaths since the pandemic began early last year.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.