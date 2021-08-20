Watch now: McLean County has biggest COVID jump since April

BLOOMINGTON — Friday marked the highest number of COVID cases seen in a single day this month, with 101 new cases confirmed in the past day.

Nearly 1,000 cases have been announced so far in August. Friday's surge is the largest since early April; it brought the total confirmed so far in the county to 19,800.

The McLean County Health Department also announced an additional 43 people are isolating due to exposure, bringing that total to 448 people.

The percentage of tests that return positive for COVID-19 also ticked upward: As of Thursday, the seven-day test positivity rate is 4.6%. The cumulative positivity rate, which tracks the more than 414,800 tests run since last year, remained at 4.5%.

The number of residents hospitalized due to COVID-19 remained at 19 Friday. MCHD reported Carle BroMenn and OSF St. Joseph medical centers have 33 COVID patients in their care.

No additional deaths were reported.

Data from the Illinois Department of Public Health indicated the seven-day average of vaccines administered per day has increased to 439.

In total, 177,741 doses have been given out so far this year, with the percentage of the county's population that's considered fully vaccinated remaining at 51%.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0