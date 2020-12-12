Watch now: McLean County health care professionals react to COVID vaccine availability

The FDA’s vaccine director, Dr. Peter Marks, said the agency will carefully track any reports of reactions in the U.S.

“I think we still need to learn more, and that’s why we’ll be taking precautions,” Marks said.

'Our best shot'

Watch now: Illinois announces 8,737 new COVID-19 cases The state report also indicated two more McLean County residents had died, but it was not known if those were previously included among the 11 confirmed deaths in the county last week. As of Friday, McLean County had confirmed 69 deaths related to COVID-19.

The FDA next week will review a second vaccine from Moderna and the National Institutes of Health that appears about as protective as Pfizer’s shot. On Friday, the Trump administration announced it had purchased 100 million more doses of that vaccine on top of 100 million it previously ordered.

Fulton said they're working with the health department about future shipments. The average citizen is still months away from being able to receive it.

Pantagraph digital subscriptions start at $3. Support our work. Learn more. Get the latest news about Bloomington-Normal and beyond. Digital subscriptions start at $3. Details about this special offer here.

“As I understand it as of today, the general public is in Phase 4 of the distribution plan and I have seen a few calendars and it looks like maybe late spring or early summer by most projections," she said.

Despite the vaccine being approved, McKnight said people still need to be cautious.