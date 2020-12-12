Watch now: McLean County health care professionals react to COVID vaccine availability

This is a developing story from The Pantagraph and will be updated. Sign up for our coronavirus newsletter and get updates in your inbox.
BLOOMINGTON — McLean County's top health administrator said Saturday that news of the nation's first COVID-19 vaccine arriving in the U.S. Monday represents "a light of hope at the end of the tunnel."
"It doesn't mean that the fight is over, but we are one step closer to getting back to normal," said the official, Jessica McKnight.
The federal emergency use authorization for multinational pharmaceutical company Pfizer clears the vaccine's usage. In Illinois, the first shipment is expected to be 109,000 doses, or enough for 54,500 people because the vaccination requires two shots three weeks apart.
Health care and support staff will be the first in line to get shots, along with nursing home residents. Under the state plan, the vaccines will be distributed in the 50 counties with the highest per capita death rates.
Ten 10 regional hub hospitals across the state are handling distribution, with OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center Peoria coordinating for Region 2, which includes Bloomington-Normal.
McLean County, which as of Friday had 9,806 cases of the coronavirus and 69 deaths since March, is not part of the first wave, and it may be months before the shots are available to the general public, health officials said.
It is unknown when the first vaccines will arrive in McLean County or how soon follow-up shipments will arrive, OSF St. Joseph Medical Center President Lynn Fulton told The Pantagraph on Saturday.
“We have had meetings almost weekly with the health department and a lot of that is being organized by the government on when they release shipments from the stockpile," she said.
Based on the fatality rate, the first on the list will be Green County southwest of Springfield, then Wayne County east of Mount Vernon. The closest to the Bloomington-Normal area are Ford County, at No. 4. Dewitt County is 36 and Tazewell is 48.
David Hopper, McLean County emergency preparedness coordinator, told The Pantagraph earlier this month the county is working to secure deep freezers for vaccine storage. The state also is working to have units.
It also was announced Friday that Walgreens expects to receive its first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine Dec. 21 and plans to inoculate nursing home residents and workers at more than 30,000 long-term care facilities nationwide. CVS Health and Walmart are also gearing up to administer doses.
3 million shots nationwide
The announcement Saturday kicks off a massive logistical operation involving the federal and state governments, private companies and health care workers to quickly distribute limited vaccine supplies throughout the U.S.
Trucks will roll out Sunday morning as shipping companies UPS and FedEx begin delivering Pfizer’s vaccine to nearly 150 distribution centers across the states, said Army Gen. Gustave Perna of Operation Warp Speed, the Trump administration’s vaccine development program. An additional 450 or so facilities will get the vaccine between Tuesday and Wednesday.
Initially, about 3 million shots are expected to be shipped nationwide. It was unclear exactly who would receive the first doses of the vaccine, though health workers and nursing home residents were the priority. Perna said health authorities would decide.
A similar number of shots will be held back for those recipients’ second dose, which is needed for full protection from COVID-19.
Perna compared the effort to D-Day, the U.S.-led military offensive that turned the tide in World War II.
“D-Day was the beginning of the end and that’s where we are today,” Perna said a news conference. But he added that it would take months of work and "diligence, courage and strength to eventually achieve victory.”
The first shipments are expected to leave Pfizer’s manufacturing plant in Kalamazoo, Michigan, via truck and then be flown to regional hubs around the country. Medical distributor McKesson and pharmacy chains including CVS and Rite-Aid also are involved in local rollout.
A key distribution challenge is that the the vaccine, co-developed with BioNTech, must be stored and shipped at ultra-low temperatures of about 94 degrees below zero. Pfizer has developed shipping containers that use dry ice, and GPS-enabled sensors will allow the company to track each shipment and ensure it stays cold.
The FDA’s vaccine director, Dr. Peter Marks, said the agency will carefully track any reports of reactions in the U.S.
“I think we still need to learn more, and that’s why we’ll be taking precautions,” Marks said.
'Our best shot'
The FDA next week will review a second vaccine from Moderna and the National Institutes of Health that appears about as protective as Pfizer’s shot. On Friday, the Trump administration announced it had purchased 100 million more doses of that vaccine on top of 100 million it previously ordered.
Fulton said they're working with the health department about future shipments. The average citizen is still months away from being able to receive it.
“As I understand it as of today, the general public is in Phase 4 of the distribution plan and I have seen a few calendars and it looks like maybe late spring or early summer by most projections," she said.
Despite the vaccine being approved, McKnight said people still need to be cautious.
"It will be important that we all continue wearing our face coverings, watching our distance, and washing our hands to protect our loved ones and community as it will take time for the vaccine to be more widely available," she said.
Fulton said she hopes "we all embrace this vaccine and what it can mean for our nation and the world."
“This pandemic has really robbed families of their loved ones," she said. "It has robbed people of their livelihoods and this really is our best shot at getting out of the pandemic.”
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
