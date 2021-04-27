Watch now: McLean County Health Department holds first walk-in vaccine clinic

BLOOMINGTON — A day after Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Illinois is approaching a point where vaccine supply is exceeding demand, the McLean County Health Department held its first no-appointment-necessary clinic in Bloomington Tuesday.
In a recent press call with reporters, MCHD spokeswoman Marianne Manko said it's too early to tell whether McLean County has reached that point — where the vaccines in inventory outweigh local demand — but officials are assessing the situation.
"We still have more demand than we do have supply," Manko said. "But we'll see — the next week or two will really let us know definitively where we stand on that."
A perusal of available bookings on MCHD's website showed several appointments still available for a Thursday evening clinic in Bloomington, more for a Friday clinic in Colfax, and openings for a drive-thru clinic at Midwest Food Bank in Normal on Saturday.
And while MCHD won't be able to offer the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine until next week, Axeline Pharmacy in Bloomington told The Pantagraph they do have doses available for those interested.
Appointments are required and can be made by calling the store at (309) 828-6767.
So far, more than 117,200 doses have been administered in the county, per data from the Illinois Department of Public Health.
As the county nears 51,000 fully-vaccinated people, that means around 30% of the county's overall population has received either both doses of Pfizer or Moderna or, prior to the pause, the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
COVID-19 update
Another 87 coronavirus cases were confirmed in the past day, according to MCHD. That brings the total number of cases confirmed since last year to 17,349.
Around 543 cases are active in the county, with 484 people reported as isolating at home.
After dipping to a low not seen in weeks Sunday (4.3%), the county's rolling, seven-day test positivity rate jumped to 5.3% Monday.
The number of hospitalized county residents remained steady Tuesday, sitting at 59.
McLean County hospitals reported a total of 33 COVID patients in their care Tuesday, a drop of two people since Monday. Total bed capacity at both hospitals remained tight, with 91% of all total beds reported as in use. Of intensive care unit beds, 65% were filled.
No additional deaths were reported Tuesday, leaving the toll at 217.
