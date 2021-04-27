Watch now: McLean County Health Department holds first walk-in vaccine clinic

Appointments are required and can be made by calling the store at (309) 828-6767.

So far, more than 117,200 doses have been administered in the county, per data from the Illinois Department of Public Health.

As the county nears 51,000 fully-vaccinated people, that means around 30% of the county's overall population has received either both doses of Pfizer or Moderna or, prior to the pause, the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

COVID-19 update

Another 87 coronavirus cases were confirmed in the past day, according to MCHD. That brings the total number of cases confirmed since last year to 17,349.

Around 543 cases are active in the county, with 484 people reported as isolating at home.

After dipping to a low not seen in weeks Sunday (4.3%), the county's rolling, seven-day test positivity rate jumped to 5.3% Monday.

The number of hospitalized county residents remained steady Tuesday, sitting at 59.