Watch now: McLean County Health Department to slow COVID updates

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Health Department will no longer provide daily updates on COVID-19 statistics in the area.

Wednesday's report on the local impact of coronavirus will be the last daily update provided by the county before health officials switch to a weekly delivery.

The change comes after COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have began trending downward as the state as a whole prepares to fully reopen on Friday.

On Tuesday, MCHD said six new cases of the virus had been confirmed in the past day and fewer than 50 people were isolating at home.

The rolling, seven-day test positivity rate held steady at 0.7% as of Monday, as did the the county's cumulative test positivity rate of 5.2% after more than 356,700 tests ran in the past year. Of those tests, 18,410 cases of the virus have been confirmed in the county so far.

There were 52 active cases reported by MCHD between 45 people reported as in isolation and seven county residents reported to be COVID patients.

The number of COVID patients hospitalized locally remained unchanged, sitting at five people.

× Please log in to keep reading. {{featured_button_text}} Enjoy unlimited articles at one of our lowest prices ever.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Although COVID hospitalizations are down, bed capacity remained tight: MCHD reported that between Carle BroMenn and OSF St. Joseph medical centers, 94% of all, total beds were filled, as were 92% of all intensive care unit beds.

No additional deaths were reported.

Vaccine update

More than 151,000 doses have been given out in McLean County so far, with nearly 73,000 people having received either both doses of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine. A little more than 42% of the county's overall population is considered fully-vaccinated.

Data from the Illinois Department of Health Tuesday morning showed McLean County's percentage of the population that is fully-vaccinated slightly outpaced Peoria County (40.74%), Woodford County (39%), Livingston County (34%) and Tazewell County (40.57%).

As a whole, Illinois has fully-vaccinated around 43% of its overall population, according to IDPH.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0