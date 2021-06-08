Watch now: McLean County Health Department to slow COVID updates

On Tuesday, MCHD said six new cases of the virus had been confirmed in the past day and fewer than 50 people were isolating at home.
The rolling, seven-day test positivity rate held steady at 0.7% as of Monday, as did the the county's cumulative test positivity rate of 5.2% after more than 356,700 tests ran in the past year. Of those tests, 18,410 cases of the virus have been confirmed in the county so far.
There were 52 active cases reported by MCHD between 45 people reported as in isolation and seven county residents reported to be COVID patients.
Although COVID hospitalizations are down, bed capacity remained tight: MCHD reported that between Carle BroMenn and OSF St. Joseph medical centers, 94% of all, total beds were filled, as were 92% of all intensive care unit beds.
More than 151,000 doses have been given out in McLean County so far, with nearly 73,000 people having received either both doses of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines or the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine. A little more than 42% of the county's overall population is considered fully-vaccinated.
New state guidelines issued Friday emphasize that businesses and municipalities are allowed to continue enforcing more stringent rules and that people who aren’t fully vaccinated should continue wearing masks and maintaining 6 feet of distance when indoors.
It’s a phenomenon that has surprised — and elated — medical experts: A growing number of COVID-19 “long-haulers,” those with lingering long-term symptoms linked to the virus, are reporting sudden improvement after getting a COVID-19 vaccine.