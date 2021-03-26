Watch now: McLean County health officials concerned about spike in COVID cases

Manko said hospitals and places like long-term care facilities upload death information into an online management system, which MCHD then goes through to decide whether to report a death as COVID-related or not. There was a "dramatic increase in COVID-related deaths in November, December and January," which Manko said prompted MCHD to request an IDPH audit into the matter.

"The biggest issue was that we really got slammed in January and February with our vaccine clinics and the people who oftentimes spend a lot of time looking over these numbers just didn't have as much time to do it," Manko said. "When we saw the disparity, we asked (IDPH) if we could sit down and do a large audit with them. We did and we now have all the numbers gelling completely with their numbers and our numbers."