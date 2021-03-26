Watch now: McLean County health officials concerned about spike in COVID cases

BLOOMINGTON — In 11 days, McLean County's COVID-19 test positivity rate has more than doubled, going from 2.3% on March 13 to 4.9% as of Thursday. In seven days, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 jumped by 31, from 208 new cases reported during the week of March 12-19 to 239 cases in the past week. It's a situation McLean County Health Department officials say is "alarming."
"We're really concerned about exponential growth as well," spokeswoman Marianne Manko said during a press conference Friday. "We're very concerned that people are relaxed about masking, social distancing — that they're taking risks that they weren't taking just a couple of months ago."
Data regarding trends contact tracers are seeing in people who have had confirmed cases of the virus wasn't immediately available, but Manko added that better weather has led people to gather maskless in large groups, something "people were not doing earlier" in the pandemic.
"We can't stress enough that's important to social distance — you can still enjoy yourself, but you should be following the same rules that you were following weeks or months ago," she said.
MCHD reported another 51 cases of COVID-19 Friday, bringing the total number of cases since last year to 15,268; 325 people were reported as isolating at home.
What's coming up this weekend in The Pantagraph
Asked by The Pantagraph whether any additional cases of COVID variants have been confirmed in the county, Manko said the Illinois Department of Public Health hasn't reported any since an appearance of the UK variant sometime in Feburary.
Region 2, the 20-county coronavirus region that includes McLean and surrounding counties, is on its ninth consecutive day of reporting an increase in the number of patients hospitalized due to COVID-19. On Thursday, two more people in the area were reported as COVID patients, bringing the total number of such patients to 98.
In McLean County, 11 people are reported as hospitalized with COVID-19; 27 county residents are in a hospital either in or outside of the county due to the virus. Local hospitals said 69% of all intensive care unit beds were filled and 88% of total beds were in-use.
While no new deaths were reported Friday, MCHD publicized the results of an audit with IDPH that changed how many deaths have been classified as COVID-related. Previously, MCHD said 177 people had died after contracting COVID-19, but a review of the data led officials to bump that total to 207, an increase of 30 deaths.
Manko said hospitals and places like long-term care facilities upload death information into an online management system, which MCHD then goes through to decide whether to report a death as COVID-related or not. There was a "dramatic increase in COVID-related deaths in November, December and January," which Manko said prompted MCHD to request an IDPH audit into the matter.
"The biggest issue was that we really got slammed in January and February with our vaccine clinics and the people who oftentimes spend a lot of time looking over these numbers just didn't have as much time to do it," Manko said. "When we saw the disparity, we asked (IDPH) if we could sit down and do a large audit with them. We did and we now have all the numbers gelling completely with their numbers and our numbers."
IDPH metrics say a death is COVID-related if it meets the following criteria:
- If the death is within 30 days of symptom onset, diagnosis, positive laboratory specimen (PCR or antigen) collection OR during hospitalization, unless there was another fully explanatory alternative cause of death unrelated to SARS-CoV-2 infection (such as an accident or homicide)
- If the patient has a clinical history consistent with COVID-19 and did not completely recover (return to baseline health) after the COVID-19 diagnosis
- If the patient has an autopsy finding consistent with COVID-19
- If disease (COVID-19 or SARS-Co-V-2) is mentioned on the death certificate under any of the below circumstances:
- Immediate Cause of Death
- Underlying Cause of Death
- Significant Condition Contributing to Death
Deaths which meet the above criteria but don't have a lab test performed are also considered COVID-related deaths, according to IDPH.
Vaccine update
McLean County is set to receive around 2,900 doses of vaccine for those needing their first shots next week, according to projections by IDPH. More than 6,400 doses are projected to arrive next week for those needing their second dose.
To-date, more than 66,229 doses have been administered in the county, with around 22,000 people having been fully-vaccinated.
Manko said officials are aiming to run "mobile" clinics in more rural parts of the county in a couple of weeks.
The state remains under Phase 4 restrictions, unable to move toward the “bridge” phase, which would allow for greater capacity limits for businesses and social gatherings, because of these early signs of a possible resurgence in COVID-19 cases.
The state is on track to reach 70% of first doses administered to residents 65 years or older in the coming days, which is one of the requirements that would trigger the bridge phase. However, increased COVID-19 hospitalizations are preventing the state from moving forward.
As of Friday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said about 67% of those 65 years or older have received at least their first dose of vaccine.
Capitol News Illinois contributed to this report.