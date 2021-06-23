Watch now: McLean County health officials urging vaccinations after Delta variant confirmed in Central IL

BLOOMINGTON — Health officials in McLean County are urging those who have yet to get the vaccine to consider doing so as additional cases of the rapidly-spreading Delta COVID-19 variant have been confirmed in the area.

Pekin-based Reditus Laboratories announced Tuesday that two additional strains of the Indian double-mutant variant of the virus had been found in a random sampling of 369 COVID-19 test samples.

One of the variant cases was confirmed from a person who lived in Central Illinois, according to a Reditus news release. While "95% of the samples were collected in Illinois in the past two weeks," the other, confirmed case was from a person who lives in Michigan, the release noted.

McLean County Health Department spokeswoman Marianne Manko said during a press conference Wednesday that "the important thing is that we all get back vaccinated for the greater good, because we're really protecting ourselves and the people around us, as well."

"The Delta variant is the most contagious variant yet and could lead to a rise in cases here in Central Illinois," she said. "It is especially dangerous for those who are unvaccinated. In order to have our best shot at preventing another surge of infections later this summer, we are encouraging as many people as possible to get fully vaccinated now."

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, there have been 84 cases of the Delta variant confirmed in the state. The strain was first confirmed in the U.S. on April 3; Reditus confirmed a case in the Bloomington-Normal area in late May.

More than 150,303 doses of vaccine have been administered in the county so far, with about 45% of the population — 78,379 — considered to be fully-vaccinated.

McLean County saw a two-day streak of no newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases in the previous week, according to data from MCHD.

Just 16 cases of the virus have been confirmed since June 16, with no new cases being confirmed either June 20 or June 21, MCHD said in its weekly update Wednesday.

The cumulative number of cases since last year is now 18,453. Of those cases, 18,195 are reported as having recovered.

With no county residents hospitalized because of the virus, the county's active caseload is 24 — the number of people reported to be in isolation due to exposure.

Locally, there are three COVID patients in McLean County hospitals.

MCHD reported one additional COVID-related death Wednesday. A man in his 60s, not affiliated with long-term care, brings the county's COVID death toll to 234, MCHD said.