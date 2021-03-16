Watch now: McLean County hits 50,000-plus vaccine milestone

BLOOMINGTON — In a change of pace since the vaccine rollout started in January, the McLean County Health Department on Tuesday said appointments were still available for clinics this week, even after they'd already been publicized Monday.

That included availability for a Saturday clinic, the second since the arrival of the Illinois National Guard to Grossinger Motors Arena last week.

MCHD plans to hold four first-dose clinics daily from Wednesday to Saturday.

The county has pushed past 50,000 administered vaccines, with around 50,744 people having received at least one shot as of Tuesday afternoon, according to data from the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Where to get vaccines in McLean County Illinoisans 16-years and older are eligible for the vaccine under Phase 1B if they have comorbidities that put them at-risk for COVID-19.

Around 19,000 people, or around 11% of the county's overall population, have been fully-vaccinated with both shots.

The county still trails Illinois' overall rate of fully-vaccinated people (12%) and has yet to catch up with neighboring Tazewell (15.6%) and Woodford (15.9%) counties, as well as Peoria County (17.7%). Other nearby county rates include DeWitt's 11.7%, Logan's 11.8%, Livingston's 12.7% and Ford's 17.6%.