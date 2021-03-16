Watch now: McLean County hits 50,000-plus vaccine milestone

BLOOMINGTON — In a change of pace since the vaccine rollout started in January, the McLean County Health Department on Tuesday said appointments were still available for clinics this week, even after they'd already been publicized Monday.
That included availability for a Saturday clinic, the second since the arrival of the Illinois National Guard to Grossinger Motors Arena last week.
MCHD plans to hold four first-dose clinics daily from Wednesday to Saturday.
The county has pushed past 50,000 administered vaccines, with around 50,744 people having received at least one shot as of Tuesday afternoon, according to data from the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Illinoisans 16-years and older are eligible for the vaccine under Phase 1B if they have comorbidities that put them at-risk for COVID-19.
Around 19,000 people, or around 11% of the county's overall population, have been fully-vaccinated with both shots.
The county still trails Illinois' overall rate of fully-vaccinated people (12%) and has yet to catch up with neighboring Tazewell (15.6%) and Woodford (15.9%) counties, as well as Peoria County (17.7%). Other nearby county rates include DeWitt's 11.7%, Logan's 11.8%, Livingston's 12.7% and Ford's 17.6%.
Earlier this week, McLean County expanded to Phase 1B Plus, which allows people 16 years and older who have certain health conditions to get the vaccine.
Struggling for months with unemployment and reduced hours brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, Jermaine Somlar's bills keep piling up.
While no formal proof of those health conditions is required to receive the vaccine, MCHD issued clarification Tuesday that 16 and 17-year olds must either provide proof of emancipation or come with a parent or guardian to get the vaccine.
COVID-19 update
MCHD reported 40 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the county's overall total of confirmed or probable cases to 14,871 since last year.
Seven people are reported as having COVID-19 in local hospitals, with 23 McLean residents being hospitalized either in or out of the county due to the virus. Area hospitals said 77% of intensive care unit beds and 88% of all beds were filled as of Tuesday morning.
No additional deaths were reported.