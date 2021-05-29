Watch now: McLean County hits new low for daily COVID cases

BLOOMINGTON — Until Friday, the lowest number of COVID cases confirmed over a single day this year in McLean County was seven, on March 2.

Data from the McLean County Health Department, however, shows the county hit a new low on Friday, when just six cases were confirmed in the past 24 hours.

And, in the past seven days, MCHD said 118 cases were confirmed since May 21.

With the six cases confirmed Friday, the county's cumulative total of cases confirmed since last year bumped up slightly to 18,344. Of those, 17,969 people are considered to be recovered from the virus.

Also since last year, more than 349,800 COVID tests have been run, putting the county's cumulative positivity rate at 5.2%.

The rolling seven-day positivity rate dropped slightly, down to 2.3% as of Thursday, MCHD said.

The number of county residents hospitalized due to COVID-19 also dropped slightly Friday, down by one person to 20. MCHD said the number of COVID patients hospitalized in McLean County dropped by three, down to 12 people.