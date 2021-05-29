Watch now: McLean County hits new low for daily COVID cases

BLOOMINGTON — Until Friday, the lowest number of COVID cases confirmed over a single day this year in McLean County was seven, on March 2.
Data from the McLean County Health Department, however, shows the county hit a new low on Friday, when just six cases were confirmed in the past 24 hours.
And, in the past seven days, MCHD said 118 cases were confirmed since May 21.
With the six cases confirmed Friday, the county's cumulative total of cases confirmed since last year bumped up slightly to 18,344. Of those, 17,969 people are considered to be recovered from the virus.
Also since last year, more than 349,800 COVID tests have been run, putting the county's cumulative positivity rate at 5.2%.
The rolling seven-day positivity rate dropped slightly, down to 2.3% as of Thursday, MCHD said.
The number of county residents hospitalized due to COVID-19 also dropped slightly Friday, down by one person to 20. MCHD said the number of COVID patients hospitalized in McLean County dropped by three, down to 12 people.
Data from the county's two hospitals Friday indicated that overall bed availability opened slightly to 19% of all total beds reported as available. The percentage of filled intensive care unit beds remained unchanged at 85%.
No additional deaths were reported.
Vaccine update
Just over 40% of McLean County's overall population has been fully vaccinated, or about 69,570 people, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
That figure represents those who are either two weeks removed from their second dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or two weeks removed from getting the single-dose Johnson & Johnson shot.
MCHD has at least three upcoming clinics for the one-and-done J&J shot, including one at 2nd Presbyterian Church in Bloomington on June 2, one at Heyworth High School on June 4 and one at the Midwest Food Bank in Normal on June 5.
To date, nearly 147,000 doses of vaccine have been administered in the county in total, IDPH data shows.