Watch now: McLean County nears 17,000 confirmed COVID cases since last year

BLOOMINGTON — Another 52 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in the past day brings the county's overall total of cases near 17,000.

With Monday's additional cases, there have now been 16,906 confirmed in McLean County since last year. In the same time, around 304,000 tests were run with 5.6% positivity rate overall.

There are 593 people isolating at home, putting the number of active cases of the virus at more than 600 for the second day.

The number of McLean residents who are considered COVID patients at hospitals either in or outside of the county rose by 1 person Tuesday, up to 54. OSF St. Joseph and Carle BroMenn medical centers reported 36 COVID patients, as well as another increase in hospital bed usage: As of Tuesday morning, 96% of all intensive care unit beds and 92% of all total beds were filled.

Hospital metrics Region 2, the coronavirus region monitored by the state for signs of COVID's resurgence, continues to be at rates the Illinois Department of Public Health said are problematic. There have been at least 10 days of rising hospital rates (an average 291 COVID patients in the 20-county region as of Monday) and limited ICU bed availability (17%).

Vaccine update