Watch now: McLean County nears 17,000 confirmed COVID cases since last year

BLOOMINGTON — Another 52 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in the past day brings the county's overall total of cases near 17,000.
With Monday's additional cases, there have now been 16,906 confirmed in McLean County since last year. In the same time, around 304,000 tests were run with 5.6% positivity rate overall.
There are 593 people isolating at home, putting the number of active cases of the virus at more than 600 for the second day.
The number of McLean residents who are considered COVID patients at hospitals either in or outside of the county rose by 1 person Tuesday, up to 54. OSF St. Joseph and Carle BroMenn medical centers reported 36 COVID patients, as well as another increase in hospital bed usage: As of Tuesday morning, 96% of all intensive care unit beds and 92% of all total beds were filled.
Hospital metrics Region 2, the coronavirus region monitored by the state for signs of COVID's resurgence, continues to be at rates the Illinois Department of Public Health said are problematic. There have been at least 10 days of rising hospital rates (an average 291 COVID patients in the 20-county region as of Monday) and limited ICU bed availability (17%).
Vaccine update
Officials at the McLean County Health Department hope a virtual town hall slated for Tuesday evening ups the number of Hispanic and Latino people who get vaccinated in the county.
The Spanish-language town hall is, in part, aimed at quelling any fears related to vaccine hesitancy, one cause officials have pointed to in explaining a disparate rate: Although Hispanic and Latino people make up 5% of the overall population, just 2% have been vaccinated so far.
Around 107,000 doses have been administered in McLean county to-date. More than 45,000 people have been fully-vaccinated, or about 26% of everyone in the county.