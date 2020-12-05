Watch now: McLean County prepares for COVID-19 vaccine

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County health officials are confident in a smooth roll out of a COVID-19 vaccine, but exactly when that will begin remains in flux.
“Right now, we anticipate maybe the middle of December for the first doses, but that’s for the United States, we don’t know how much we’re going to get in McLean County, if we’ll get some of that initial dose or it might be a couple weeks later,” said David Hopper, the McLean County Health Department’s emergency response coordinator.
Two drugmakers have sought U.S. Food and Drug Administration emergency use authorization for a vaccine in the past two weeks.
Pfizer submitted its application Nov. 20 and is scheduled for a Dec. 10 meeting with the FDA to pitch its vaccine’s effectiveness and readiness. Moderna submitted its application Nov. 30 and is scheduled for a meeting with the FDA Dec. 17. Both could be approved for authorization on those dates and the first doses would be administered 24 hours after, federal health officials have said. Both companies’ vaccine trials have shown to be nearly 95% effective in preventing the disease.
The two vaccines differ in how they must be stored.
Pfizer’s frozen vaccine requires “ultra-cold” storage at about minus 94 degrees Fahrenheit, which not many facilities have the capacity to do. Moderna’s refrigerated vaccine requires storage at about 36 to 46 degrees Fahrenheit — a more common temperature and easier for pharmacies and physician offices to stock.
Hopper said McLean County is close to an agreement with a “community partner," who he did not name because of ongoing negotiations, to use their two ultra-cold freezers.
“We will not have any issues at all with storing the amount that is given to us,” Hopper said.
Additionally, Illinois Department of Public Health Director Ngozi Ezike said last month the state contracted with a partner to acquire 20 ultra-cold freezers to be placed strategically throughout the state. Hopper is not sure how close a state-owned freezer will be to McLean County.
The freezers, however, are to act as more of a backup than as a necessity because the ultra-cold vaccines will arrive packaged in dry ice, allowing it to be maintained for about three to five days.
“The lack of an ultra-cold freezer, having access to one helps, but it isn’t the end all because we have been directed that any vaccine we receive has to be administered within 48 hours of us receiving it,” Hopper said.
He also said the ultra-cold vaccine packages are “surprisingly small."
IDPH’s plan says for shipments directly from the manufacturer, there will be 1,000 doses per package, which is “like nine inches by nine inches by five inches or something like that,” Hopper said.
Southern Illinois Healthcare is also planning to receive its first doses of the Pfizer vaccine in December and does have the type of cold storage it requires. The vaccine will be distributed to the state, which will send them to local health departments. The hospitals will get their allocations from the health departments.
"We are trying to figure out where and how to distribute the vaccines," Jennifer Harre, SIH chief nursing officer, said.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Friday the state is lined up to receive about 109,000 doses from the first batch of vaccine, which is for about 54,500 people because there are two doses per person. About 23,000 of those will go directly to Chicago and 86,000 will go to the rest of the state.
But those estimates fluctuate by the day.
“Truly, we get information every day,” Pritzker said earlier in the week. “New numbers, they change every day from the CDC and from the FDA about how many doses will be available.”
The first shipment of Pfizer’s vaccine may have arrived in Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin, a town that borders the northeast corner of Illinois. Pleasant Prairie is expected to be one of Pfizer’s two vaccine distribution centers in the nation, with the other in Kalamazoo, Michigan.
Pritzker said the first shipment of Pfizer's vaccine will arrive “perhaps” between Dec. 13 and Dec. 19, while the first Moderna shipment should arrive between Dec. 20 and Dec. 26. That is if both are approved the day of their respective meetings with the FDA.
“Then there will be hundreds of thousands of others that might come assuming there’s approval of both of those vaccines, Pfizer and Moderna, before the end of the year,” Pritzker said. “That still won’t cover all of the people who are in Phase 1A.”
The limited doses in the first phase will only go to health care workers and residents and staff of long-term care facilities in the 50 counties with the highest death rate per capita.
As of Friday, McLean County is not included in those 50 counties. Tazewell County, DeWitt County, Ford County, and La Salle County would be included in the first round of vaccine.
There also have not yet been vaccine trials for children.
"At this point we know that this vaccine might be for 18 (years) and over until we hear otherwise," Ezike said Friday.
Health officials predict the general public will not have access to a vaccine until the spring.
By that time, Hopper added, there should be enough other types of vaccine that will not require ultra-cold freezers.
The Journal Times contributed to this report.
