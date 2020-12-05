Watch now: McLean County prepares for COVID-19 vaccine

Hopper said McLean County is close to an agreement with a “community partner," who he did not name because of ongoing negotiations, to use their two ultra-cold freezers.

“We will not have any issues at all with storing the amount that is given to us,” Hopper said.

Additionally, Illinois Department of Public Health Director Ngozi Ezike said last month the state contracted with a partner to acquire 20 ultra-cold freezers to be placed strategically throughout the state. Hopper is not sure how close a state-owned freezer will be to McLean County.

The freezers, however, are to act as more of a backup than as a necessity because the ultra-cold vaccines will arrive packaged in dry ice, allowing it to be maintained for about three to five days.

“The lack of an ultra-cold freezer, having access to one helps, but it isn’t the end all because we have been directed that any vaccine we receive has to be administered within 48 hours of us receiving it,” Hopper said.

He also said the ultra-cold vaccine packages are “surprisingly small."

IDPH’s plan says for shipments directly from the manufacturer, there will be 1,000 doses per package, which is “like nine inches by nine inches by five inches or something like that,” Hopper said.