Watch now: McLean County reported 396 COVID cases in first 10 days of August

BLOOMINGTON — There have been nearly 400 COVID-19 cases in McLean County within the first 10 days of August.

In the past week, those in their 20s have comprised the highest number of cases in any one demographic group, with 58 cases confirmed among them, according to the McLean County Health Department.

MCHD publishes age demographics of cases confirmed in the past seven days each Wednesday, in addition to providing a daily case update.

COVID-19 cases by age in McLean County from 08/07-08/11/2021 The 286 cases confirmed in the past week were split among the following age demographics, according to the McLean County Health Department: Ages 0-11 = 42 cases

12-17 = 14

18-19 = 12

20s = 58

30s = 47

40s = 39

50s = 37

60s = 25

70s = 8

80s = 4

90s = 0

100+ = 0

In the first 10 days of August, 396 COVID cases were confirmed in McLean County.

Of those, 286 cases were confirmed in the past week, including an additional 58 announced Wednesday.

Since the pandemic began in earnest last year, MCHD said there have been 19,267 cases locally.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated the average number of cases per 100,000 people in McLean County: Using data current as of Monday, the CDC estimates there are 143 COVID-19 cases for every 100,000 people in the county, leaving it designated as having a "high" rate of community transmission.

Most Illinois counties are currently classified as having "high" rates of community spread, although there are a few outliers — none of which are in the central part of the state.

Hospitalization data remained steady Wednesday, with 12 McLean County residents still considered COVID patients — no change from Tuesday — and 17 people hospitalized due to COVID at either Carle BroMenn or OSF St. Joseph medical centers.

MCHD reported 260 people are isolating due to exposure to the virus, up by about 20 from the day before.

Nearly 401,000 COVID tests have been run for McLean County residents in the past year; 4.8% of those tests have returned positive for the virus.

MCHD reported the county's rolling, seven-day positivity rate is at 4.5% as of Tuesday.

Vaccine update

Called "Vax Verify," the online portal requires users to verify their identity with credit giant Experian before being able to see their medical information in Illinois Comprehensive Automated Immunization Registry Exchange (I-CARE).

In a news release, IDPH warned that those with "very common names" may be required to "take additional steps to securely prove their identities."

The public health agency said the move comes as "more and more companies ... are instituting vaccine requirements for at least some of their employees."

In McLean County, just more than 50% of people are fully vaccinated, or about 86,820 people.

There have been 173,384 doses administered in the county so far, with IDPH estimating the seven-day average of administered doses is about 290 per week.