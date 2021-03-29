Watch now: McLean County reports 142 new COVID cases over weekend, highest of month

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Health Department on Monday reported the highest number of new weekend COVID-19 cases of the month. The state's positivity rate also ticked up again as hospitalizations increased.
A total of 142 new cases were listed in the county, although the positivity rate remained at 4.9% as of Sunday. The health department said COVID cases total 15,410 in the county since the pandemic started.
The statewide COVID-19 case positivity rate was 3.3% Monday, having risen for the fourth straight day. It marked a 50% increase since March 14.
The McLean County positivity rate also represents a steady increase over the past 11 days, although it isn't the highest in the 20-county coronavirus region being monitored by the Illinois Department of Public Health.
The most recent data available from IDPH puts Peoria County at a 8.9% test positivity rate, with Woodford County following at 7.6%, Fulton at 6.5%, and Tazewell at 5.5, Kendall at 5.4% and Mercer at 5.2% before McLean County.
Overall, Illinois added 1,761 new cases Monday out of 49,449 test results reported over the previous 24 hours. Another five COVID-19 positive individuals were reported to have died Monday as well, although none of those deaths were reported as being from McLean County.
Other areas of the Midwest are having similar trends. In Michigan, confirmed coronavirus hospitalizations on Friday were about 2.5 times higher than a month ago, and Detroit on Monday expanded vaccine availability to all residents 16 years and older.
“The younger people are getting infected. The younger people are being hospitalized. We have got to start to get them vaccinated,” Mayor Mike Duggan said.
Kansas, Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma and Texas also expanded availability.
In Illinois, restaurant workers, construction workers and religious leaders became eligible for the COVID vaccine on Monday, ahead of universal eligibility beginning April 12.
Some counties in Illinois are being allowed to expand eligibility to all this week if they find doses are going unused. Meanwhile, in Chicago, the vaccine will not be available to everyone until at least May 1 because the city does not have enough shots on hand.
Vaccine operations are being expanded in Kane, Lake and Will counties.
Although the coronavirus test positivity rate for McLean County held steady over the weekend, the number of active cases continued its upward trajectory, according to new data from the Health Department.
“Over 3.6 million Illinoisans have already received their first dose of vaccine. We’re projected to get nearly 1 million doses this week, and IDPH and our 97 local health departments working hard to administer these shots,” Gov. J.B. Pritzker said in a statement. “However, this battle is far from over, and with new cases and hospitalizations on the rise, I encourage every resident to buckle down, wear your mask, and do your part so we can all power through to the other side of the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Pritzker also announced Monday he was activating additional members of the Illinois National Guard to assist with vaccination efforts in McHenry County. There are more than 1,460 National Guard troops assigned to COVID-19 operations at 40 locations, according to the governor’s office.
Although McLean County is nearing the 70,000-mark of administered vaccines, it continues to trail those it neighbors in the percentage of people who have been fully vaccinated. Around 23,300 people have received both shots, or about 13.4% of the overall population.
Statewide, 68.9% of seniors have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, but even if that number reaches 70%, a “bridge” phase to expanded capacity limits at restaurants, other businesses and social gatherings is on hold until the hospitalization metrics and number of new cases reported stop climbing.