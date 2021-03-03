Watch now: McLean County reports another 3 COVID deaths

BLOOMINGTON — Another three people have died after contracting COVID-19, according to the McLean County Health Department.

The ages of those who recently died were not provided in MCHD’s daily update; a separate announcement from the Illinois Department of Public Health Wednesday reported a woman in her 70s from McLean County in its list of 44 deaths across the state.

That brings the county’s death toll to 173.

The county’s test positivity rate ticked up slightly to 2.1% after dipping below 2% on Tuesday to a low of 1.9%. The number of cases also bumped up: MCHD reported 25 new cases confirmed in the past 24 hours.

Data on patients hospitalized with the virus wasn’t provided, but MCHD said 22 county residents are hospitalized due to COVID-19 complications.

Area hospital beds remain full, with 88% of intensive care unit beds and 97% of all available beds reported as in use.

Vaccine update

A delayed vaccine shipment to McLean County has arrived, making it possible to set a reschedule date for a Wednesday clinic that was previously canceled.