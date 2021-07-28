Watch now: McLean County resumes daily COVID reporting as cases rise

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Health Department said Wednesday it will resume daily COVID reporting as cases continue to rise across the state.

MCHD pivoted to a weekly update in early June, when cases began to peter off significantly and only a dozen or so were confirmed each week. Now, dozens of cases are being confirmed on a near-daily basis, according to the agency's latest report.

There have been 130 newly-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the past seven days, MCHD said Wednesday, and 111 people are currently in isolation due to exposure. The health department said data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows the county is "currently experiencing substantial community transmission." That's based on a CDC compilation of the seven-day average of new cases per 100,000 people.

MCHD spokeswoman Marianne Manko said in a recent press conference that the Delta variant is believed to be responsible for the surge in cases. While the viral strain does not necessarily make people sicker, evidence shows that it is more contagious.

"In light of the surging Delta variant, which spreads about twice as easily from person to person as previous strains of the virus, the CDC is recommending that everyone (including fully vaccinated individuals) wear a mask in public indoor settings in areas with substantial and high transmission to help prevent spread of Delta and protect others," MCHD said in a statement. MCHD "recommends that the public follow the CDC guidance for masking in public indoor settings to help control the spread of the virus."

With eight McLean County residents hospitalized as COVID patients, the county's active caseload is now at 119. Locally, there are 13 COVID patients at either OSF St. Joseph or Carle BroMenn medical centers.

The concentration of cases confirmed in the past week have been largely among young adults and children, according to MCHD data. MCHD provided the following breakdown of its data for the past week:

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Ages 1 to 17: 32 cases

18: 2 cases

19: 2 cases

20s: 24 cases

30s: 23 cases

40s: 20 cases

50s: 9 cases

60s: 10 cases

70s: 8 cases

80s: None

90s: None

100s: None

One case was confirmed in an infant younger than 12 months. And while deaths from COVID in McLean County have disproportionately affected adults 65 and over, MCHD reported one additional death of a woman in her 30s from the virus. That brings the county's COVID death toll to 241.

MCHD said "health privacy reasons" prevent the agency from disclosing a person's vaccination status.

So far, there have been 18,763 cases since last year. MCHD reports 18,403 of those cases are considered recovered.

Officials continue to push vaccinations as the cases rise. In a statement, MCHD called vaccines the "most important public health action to end the COVID-19 pandemic."

"...with the Delta variant it is more urgent than ever," the statement read. "According to the CDC the highest spread of cases and severe outcomes is happening in places with low vaccination rates."

Data from the Illinois Department of Public Health shows just more than 1,600 vaccinations were administered in McLean County over the past week. The county has not yet moved from having 48% percent of the overall population fully vaccinated. As of Wednesday, that figure sat at 48.6%, or 84,039 people. Still, the county remains in the top 10 within the state for the overall percentage of its vaccinated population.

To date, 169,555 doses have been administered by the health department, doctors, pharmacies and others in McLean County, according to IDPH.