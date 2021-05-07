Watch now: McLean County sees fewer than 10 'breakthrough' COVID cases

Vaccine update

Manko said it's been "difficult" for the department to assess how many people have been motivated to get the vaccine following a switch to walk-in availability. Most people, she said, tend to preregister just before they head into a clinic — something MCHD has said speeds up the process — or, if they call the COVID call center with questions, end up getting registered that way.

"We'll get them registered and then, technically, they're not considered walk-ins," she said. "True walk-ins, we've taken just a rough estimate... we're probably seeing somewhere between 55 and 75, somewhere in that range, over the last week and a half to two weeks."

Manko also said the federal recommendation that "paused" the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine has not, locally, resulted in a lack of people interested in the single-dose shot.

"When people are inquiring about the types of vaccine, they've been inquiring about J&J," she said. "So we've actually seen an increased number of people asking when ... and where they can get their J&J vaccine."