Watch now: McLean County sees fewer than 10 'breakthrough' COVID cases

BLOOMINGTON — Since the Illinois Department of Public Health began tracking "breakthrough" COVID cases last month, McLean County has marked fewer than 10 of those, McLean County Health Department spokeswoman Marianne Manko said Friday.
IDPH defines those cases as occurring when a person "tests positive for COVID-19 at least 14 days after being fully vaccinated and did not test positive in the previous 45 days."
Because the number of such cases locally is so small, Manko said, officials couldn't share information regarding any individual medical histories, such as comorbidities that might have made those affected by the "breakthrough cases" more at risk.
"I can tell you that we had no breakthrough case deaths that have been reported to us from IDPH," Manko said, adding that MCHD was unaware of any related hospitalizations, either.
Manko also reiterated a concern that MCHD Administrator Jessica McKnight voiced Thursday, saying health officials worry that some community members will see Illinois' shift to the so-called "bridge phase" as a reason to forego COVID-related caution. Citing improving infection numbers, Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Thursday announced Illinois will ease coronavirus restrictions next week, including increasing capacity limits at museums, events and gyms.
"Moving to that 'bridge phase' is not, by any means, a signal that this is a virus that is no longer a threat — it still is," she said. "And we believe that you can have a healthy economy and that it can coincide with a healthy population. It's important that we move forward cautiously. We want to reopen ... but we don't want to lose that ground that we gained and the progress that we've made over the past year."
MCHD reported 73 new COVID cases in the past day, bringing the cumulative total for the county to 17,852 since last year.
The active caseload, accordingly, bumped up Friday, with 381 people said to be isolating at home.
One additional county resident was reported as hospitalized due to COVID-19, bringing that total to 32. Local hospitals reported 42 COVID patients in their care as of Friday morning, a four-person drop from the day before. Bed availability loosened Friday, with total bed capacity reported as 88% full and intensive care unit capacity at 85% full.
MCHD also said Friday that an additional three people died after a COVID diagnosis, bringing the death toll to 224 since last year.
The newest reported deaths included a man in his 30s, a woman in her 70s and a man in his 80s — none of which were affiliated with any long-term care facilities.
Vaccine update
Manko said it's been "difficult" for the department to assess how many people have been motivated to get the vaccine following a switch to walk-in availability. Most people, she said, tend to preregister just before they head into a clinic — something MCHD has said speeds up the process — or, if they call the COVID call center with questions, end up getting registered that way.
"We'll get them registered and then, technically, they're not considered walk-ins," she said. "True walk-ins, we've taken just a rough estimate... we're probably seeing somewhere between 55 and 75, somewhere in that range, over the last week and a half to two weeks."
Manko also said the federal recommendation that "paused" the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine has not, locally, resulted in a lack of people interested in the single-dose shot.
"When people are inquiring about the types of vaccine, they've been inquiring about J&J," she said. "So we've actually seen an increased number of people asking when ... and where they can get their J&J vaccine."
Data from IDPH shows McLean County inching closer to 127,000 administered doses (126,907 as of Friday). The county is just shy of 33% of the population being fully vaccinated (32.98%), with 57,007 at that status currently.