Watch now: McLean County sees spike in weekend COVID-19 cases; appointments for vaccine remain scarce as more people became eligible Monday

BLOOMINGTON — Booked and busy.
That was the status of online sign-ups with area retail pharmacies and the McLean County Health Department on Monday, the day that higher education staff, government workers and members of the media joined those already eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.
To search for an appointment at CVS, Walgreens or Jewel-Osco was to come up empty; Hy-Vee's website had so much traffic that a wait-screen launched to limit access to the vaccine scheduler.
The expansion of who is eligible for the vaccine precedes another widening-of-the-pool next week before all residents 16 years and older become eligible for the vaccine on April 12: On March 29, construction workers, religious leaders and food and beverage workers will qualify for the vaccine.
So far, more than 58,300 doses of vaccine have been administered in McLean County, with around 20,000 people (11.6% of the population) having received both shots.
Last week, MCHD administrator Jessica McKnight urged patience, emphasizing a difference between vaccine eligibility and availability.
83 new COVID cases reported
MCHD reported 83 new cases of COVID-1 were confirmed since Friday, the largest number of cases reported this month. That figure tops a March 1 total of 75 cases confirmed over that weekend.
Around 250 people in the county are isolating at home, according to MCHD.
The rolling, seven-day test positivity rate has jumped slightly to 3.2% as of Sunday.
There have been 15,058 cases of the virus in McLean County since last year.
No additional deaths were reported.
The number of county residents hospitalized for the virus remained steady on Monday, with 24 people reported; data from area hospitals indicated 10 people are hospitalized in-county due to complications from the virus. Local hospitals also reported that 69% of all intensive care unit beds were filled, as well as 78% of total beds were in-use.
What comes next at state level
With 64% of the state’s seniors having received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, Illinois is nearing the “bridge” phase of reopening that will allow for greater capacity limits at businesses and social gatherings.
That number must hit 70% to enter the bridge phase, which would trigger another 28-day monitoring period. If virus transmission and hospitalization metrics don’t worsen during the monitoring period, Phase 5 can begin, removing all capacity restrictions.
The vaccination rate for seniors age 65 and older is up from 58 percent on Thursday, when Gov. J.B. Pritzker first announced the bridge phase.
The governor spoke at a mass vaccination site in the Cook County village of Forest Park Monday, the 14th such facility to launch statewide. There are now over 900 vaccination sites statewide, Pritzker said.
As of Monday, the state reported that more than 4.7 million doses of the vaccine had been administered statewide, while the seven-day rolling average stood at 92,148, the lowest it has been in two weeks. Just 116,500 doses were administered the two days prior combined.
Capitol News Illinois contributed to this report.