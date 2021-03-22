Watch now: McLean County sees spike in weekend COVID-19 cases; appointments for vaccine remain scarce as more people became eligible Monday

MCHD reported 83 new cases of COVID-1 were confirmed since Friday, the largest number of cases reported this month. That figure tops a March 1 total of 75 cases confirmed over that weekend.

Around 250 people in the county are isolating at home, according to MCHD.

The rolling, seven-day test positivity rate has jumped slightly to 3.2% as of Sunday.

There have been 15,058 cases of the virus in McLean County since last year.

No additional deaths were reported.

The number of county residents hospitalized for the virus remained steady on Monday, with 24 people reported; data from area hospitals indicated 10 people are hospitalized in-county due to complications from the virus. Local hospitals also reported that 69% of all intensive care unit beds were filled, as well as 78% of total beds were in-use.

What comes next at state level

With 64% of the state’s seniors having received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, Illinois is nearing the “bridge” phase of reopening that will allow for greater capacity limits at businesses and social gatherings.