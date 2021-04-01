Watch now: McLean County sees triple-digit case increase, largest since January

BLOOMINGTON — Not since Jan. 29 has McLean County reported a spike in COVID-19 cases as large as the one health department officials reported Wednesday.

The McLean County Health Department said 106 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the past 24 hours, the largest one-day increase since a report of 122 cases within a day on Jan. 29. There are at least 470 active cases in McLean County, with 440 people isolating at home.

Local hospitals are feeling the impact of escalating cases: On Monday, just 18 people were reported as hospitalized due to COVID-19, a figure that increased by five on Tuesday before rising again by six and totaling 29 on Wednesday.

Data from Carle Health's coronavirus dashboard shows 15 of those patients are at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, with four of them in the intensive care unit. (OSF Healthcare does not provide similar data publicly.)

Area hospitals reported 94% of all total beds were filled, with 88% of all ICU beds in use.