Watch now: McLean County to resume using Johnson & Johnson vaccine

BLOOMINGTON — Those interested in the one-and-done Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine will again be able to get it from the McLean County Health Department.

Following an 11-day pause, MCHD said Monday it will "resume" using the single-shot vaccine after getting the green light from the Illinois Department of Public Health and other, federal agencies.

Like other health departments and providers across the state, MCHD shelved its doses while the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention investigated severe blood clotting issues in 15 people who had received the vaccine.

"The pause was proof that the extensive safety monitoring system is working and was able to detect a very small number of adverse events," IDPH said in a statement. "The FDA has concluded that the known and potential benefits of the J&J vaccine outweigh its known and potential risks."

In McLean County, the pause meant around 1,200 to 1,500 doses were withheld pending the investigation. Shipments of the vaccine from IDPH to local health departments are set to resume this week. Locally, Pfizer and Moderna have made up the majority of vaccines given out in the county.