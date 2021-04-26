 Skip to main content
Watch now: McLean County to resume using Johnson & Johnson vaccine
Watch now: McLean County to resume using Johnson & Johnson vaccine

BLOOMINGTON — Those interested in the one-and-done Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine will again be able to get it from the McLean County Health Department.

Following an 11-day pause, MCHD said Monday it will "resume" using the single-shot vaccine after getting the green light from the Illinois Department of Public Health and other, federal agencies.

Like other health departments and providers across the state, MCHD shelved its doses while the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention investigated severe blood clotting issues in 15 people who had received the vaccine. 

"The pause was proof that the extensive safety monitoring system is working and was able to detect a very small number of adverse events," IDPH said in a statement. "The FDA has concluded that the known and potential benefits of the J&J vaccine outweigh its known and potential risks."

In McLean County, the pause meant around 1,200 to 1,500 doses were withheld pending the investigation. Shipments of the vaccine from IDPH to local health departments are set to resume this week. Locally, Pfizer and Moderna have made up the majority of vaccines given out in the county.

MCHD spokeswoman Marianne Manko said the earliest clinic to use the J&J vaccine would be the week of May 3. 

To date, nearly 117,000 doses of all COVID vaccines have been administered in the county, with nearly 51,000 people having been fully vaccinated.

That's around 30% of the overall population.

COVID-19 update 

Another person has died due to complications from COVID-19, according to MCHD.

A man in his 60s is the latest virus-related death, bringing the toll to 217 people. MCHD said he was not affiliated with any long-term care facilities. 

Over the weekend, 162 new cases of the virus were confirmed, bringing the total number of known cases to 17,262 since the onset of the pandemic. 

The rolling seven-day test positivity rate dipped to 4.3% Sunday. 

The number of hospitalized McLean County residents dropped to 58 people Monday. It had reached a high last week at 59 COVID patients. Area hospitals reported 35 COVID patients in their care, as well as intensive care unit bed capacity at 65% full and 91% of all beds in use.

