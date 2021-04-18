Watch now: McLean County used to lag behind in vaccinations. Here's what's changed.

"We realized early on that we needed to make the best use of the entirety of the health system," she said. "In working with that system, we're serving both counties to the best of our abilities."

In Sangamon County, Department of Public Health Administrator Gail O'Neil said the arrival of the Illinois National Guard in mid-February helped speed things up — 32% of the county is now fully-vaccinated — but so did an early shipment of Pfizer vaccine.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"Before we even started in December, the state had offered us some Pfizer vaccine," O'Neil said. "And that was the time we were really concerned about our health care workers in the hospitals, so the Pfizer vaccine that was offered — and our first doses — we just had them divided between the two hospitals and had them start vaccinating their staff."

As of last week, McLean County has not only caught up to some of its less-populous peer counties, but also Illinois' overall percentage of fully vaccinated people: On Thursday, just more than 24% of the state's population had either received both doses of Pfizer or Moderna (or the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine), while McLean County neared 24%, sitting at 23.72% Thursday afternoon.

So what's behind McLean's catch-up?