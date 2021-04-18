Watch now: McLean County used to lag behind in vaccinations. Here's what's changed.

BLOOMINGTON — It started with a setback.
When the very first doses of COVID-19 vaccine were allocated to local health departments by the Illinois Department of Public Health, the McLean County Health Department wasn't among them.
That mid-December shipment of around 109,000 doses instead went to 50 counties with the highest COVID death rate per capita, which included nearby DeWitt, Ford, Iroquois and Tazewell counties.
Even though initial doses of vaccine were reserved for the Phase 1A priority group — seniors and frontline health care workers — the initial delay meant McLean County would trail neighboring counties in its percentage of fully vaccinated people for weeks.
The situation compounded further in mid-February when severe winter weather across the U.S. meant planned-for vaccine shipments never arrived in McLean County, leading to the cancellation of two second-dose vaccine clinics.
Health department officials often said the county was short in supply of vaccine, but IDPH said in a statement on March 31 that "vaccine allocation to counties is determined by population," indicating what was sent to McLean County was based on its residents.
"Each week, the federal government allocates Illinois a limited number of doses of vaccine. Illinois must distribute vaccines across the entire state with a careful eye toward equity," IDPH spokeswoman Melaney Arnold said.
That allocation, she said, goes in this order:
- Any doses needed to finish vaccinations in long-term care facilities
- Second doses that have come due (Providers report to IDPH how many second doses are needed.)
- State-supported mass vaccination sites
- Retail pharmacies (federal retail partners)
- Mobile vaccination teams (minority health)
- Local health departments – population-based and rounded to the nearest doses in a tray. (Local health departments determine distribution to doctors, hospitals, clinics, etc., in their jurisdictions)
Counties that had more providers from the start were at an advantage, both in options for residents but also in allocations. Data obtained by The Pantagraph from the weeks of Feb. 1 to March 29 shows how IDPH allocated doses according to what it thought a county's population merited:
- Tazewell County, population 132,00: 22,420 doses
- Peoria County, population 179,000: 27,255 doses
- McLean County, population 172,000: 25,060 doses
- Champaign County, population 209,00: 44,170 doses
- Sangamon County, population 195,000: 60,120 doses
All of the above counties except McLean have outpaced the state's overall vaccination rate, with some citing a variety of vaccine location options as part of their success.
Part of the success in the tri-county area of Peoria, Woodford and Tazewell counties, Tazewell Health Department Administrator Amy Fox said, was a partnership with Unity Point Health, which had hospitals and physicians in Peoria County as well.
"We realized early on that we needed to make the best use of the entirety of the health system," she said. "In working with that system, we're serving both counties to the best of our abilities."
In Sangamon County, Department of Public Health Administrator Gail O'Neil said the arrival of the Illinois National Guard in mid-February helped speed things up — 32% of the county is now fully-vaccinated — but so did an early shipment of Pfizer vaccine.
"Before we even started in December, the state had offered us some Pfizer vaccine," O'Neil said. "And that was the time we were really concerned about our health care workers in the hospitals, so the Pfizer vaccine that was offered — and our first doses — we just had them divided between the two hospitals and had them start vaccinating their staff."
As of last week, McLean County has not only caught up to some of its less-populous peer counties, but also Illinois' overall percentage of fully vaccinated people: On Thursday, just more than 24% of the state's population had either received both doses of Pfizer or Moderna (or the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine), while McLean County neared 24%, sitting at 23.72% Thursday afternoon.
So what's behind McLean's catch-up?
MCHD declined to offer specific theories, instead directing the query to IDPH, which didn't respond.
But the number of options to get a vaccine have expanded — even if that rollout occurred more slowly than it did in other counties.
A vaccination partnership with Carle BroMenn Medical Center kicked off in late January; OSF HealthCare also joined the vaccination effort around that time, but initially only served patients 65 years and older.
That changed this week when the Peoria-based health care system said it would begin offering the vaccine by appointment to anyone 16 years and older.
Retail providers also increased the local options available for the vaccine: Initially only CVS and Walgreens were retail pharmacy options, but Jewel-Osco, Hy-Vee, Meijer, Sam's Club and Kroger pharmacies have all begun offering the vaccine.
In early March, Gov. J.B. Pritzker deployed members of the Illinois National Guard and Air National Guard to McLean County to "more rapidly administer the doses of vaccine it was allocated," Arnold told The Pantagraph.
That increase in manpower helped speed things along. Mobile units took single-dose Johnson & Johnson shots to the jail and rural locations, and their massive presence at Grossinger Motors Arena on March 9 coincided with an acceleration: The seven-day average of administered doses per day increased from 830 on March 8 to 2,285 by April 13.
And while MCHD said for weeks that supply didn't match demand, the reverse may be visible in the coming weeks: The demand doesn't meet supply.
"We had a supply and demand issue in the beginning, where appointments were filling within five or 10 minutes," McLean County Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight told The Pantagraph.
"Now, it's taking a little bit longer — 24 to 48 hours."
Additionally, McKnight said state officials have been anticipating a "tsunami"-like increase in the number of doses allocated to the state and its partners this month. So far, that hasn't exactly happened.
"We've been told to expect dramatic increases in vaccine allocations — that was really initially forecasted for this month," McKnight said. "And while we've seen increases obviously from about 2,000 to 2,500 doses per week to about 3,500 to 4000 doses per week, that's not really meeting my definition of a tsunami. But definitely an increase."
The department, hoping to keep vaccination rates up, has upcoming clinics at Illinois State University and a mobile clinic in Lexington run by National Guard members