Watch now: McLean County vaccination rate hits 49%

BLOOMINGTON — After 933 doses were administered over the weekend, the amount of fully vaccinated people in McLean County now sits at 49%.

The number had been hovering at 48% for weeks. Data from the Illinois Department of Public Health on Monday shows 171,280 doses have been administered.

The increases come as health officials continue to stress vaccination as COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and exposure climbs both locally and statewide.

Federal data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention again showed an increase in the average of new cases confirmed in seven days. On Friday, the CDC estimated the county averaged about 73 new cases per 100,000 people.

On Monday, the CDC reported the average was up to 96 cases per 100,000 people.

More people are reported as isolating at home due to exposure: MCHD said Monday 195 people are in isolation, a 40-person increase since Friday.

Two more county residents are hospitalized due to COVID-related complications.

With 12 McLean residents in the hospital and 195 people in isolation, there are about 207 "active" or ongoing cases of COVID in the county.

Between Carle BroMenn and OSF St. Joseph medical centers, there are 15 COVID patients hospitalized locally, MCHD said.

No additional deaths were reported.

