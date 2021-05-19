Watch now: McLean County's active COVID caseload dips again

BLOOMINGTON — The active number of COVID-19 cases in McLean County is continuing a downward trend, according to new data from the McLean County Health Department.

Just 235 cases of the virus were active as of Wednesday, MCHD reported, with 212 people isolating at home due to exposure and 23 county residents hospitalized due to COVID-related complications.

The number of hospitalized residents increased by one person from Tuesday, as did the number of COVID patients overall in both local hospitals.

OSF St. Joseph and Carle BroMenn medical centers reported a total of 26 COVID patients in their care Wednesday, up from 25.

Both hospitals also reported a surge in intensive care unit bed usage: just 4% of all ICU beds were available, with 96% filled as of Wednesday, up from 88% the day before. The number of total beds available loosened some to 84% of all beds filled, down from 89% on Tuesday.

An additional 20 cases of the virus were confirmed in the past day, bringing the cumulative total of cases since last year to 18,184.

No additional deaths were reported.

Vaccine update