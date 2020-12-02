Watch now: McLean County's annual mental health forum happening virtually

BLOOMINGTON — The mental health challenges accelerated by COVID-19 meant that the fourth annual McLean County Behavioral Health Community Forum needed to go on this year even though state COVID-mitigation guidelines prevented an in-person conference.
The solution is a virtual conference, with 18 online sessions occurring from time to time and extending into April. There is no charge for the sessions.
"This is how we as a community move forward," said Trisha Malott, McLean County Behavioral Health Coordinating Council supervisor. "This has been a challenging year. It takes support from neighbors and friends and a true sense of community to continue to move forward through all this."
The 18 sessions are listed at www.mcleancountyil.gov/1498/Events/. People are invited to click on session listings that they are interested in, which allows them to register, Malott said. Then they will receive an email with a link to attend the session.
The first session — Intersection of Trauma, Mental Health and Racism — was Nov. 25. But that session and all sessions are being recorded and will be available to watch later on You Tube, Malott said.
Session topics include mental health among young children, men and older adults; apps for anxiety reduction; suicide prevention; and abuse, trauma and mental health.
A committee of 10 individuals representing social services, education, local government and public health tried to select relevant topics, Malott said.
Malott said she hopes participants leave sessions with coping and communications skills, information on how to get more involved and additional resources to seek out help.
The goal of each forum is increased awareness of mental health. That's why organizers wanted to have a forum this year, even though they couldn't gather nearly 300 people in person as they did at last year's forum at the Marriott Hotel & Conference Center in Normal.
While a virtual conference may lack the "energy" of an in-person conference, Malott said an advantage is that people can attend as many virtual sessions as they wish. At in-person conferences, participants had to choose from among breakout sessions happening at the same time.
"Our webinar platform allows up to 500 people to attend per session," she said.
Among people glad that the forum is going on virtually this year is Tom Barr, executive director of the McLean County Center for Human Services, which is providing presenters for two of the sessions.
"The behavioral health needs of people in the county are still present and, with the COVID pandemic and the need to isolate, many of the stressors that people experience are accelerating," Barr said. "We clearly want to participate and be a part of this venture. Arguably, it is more important this year because of the struggles with COVID.
"To retool all that (the forum) is a bold step and I commend them (Malott and other organizers) for that," Barr said.
