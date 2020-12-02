Watch now: McLean County's annual mental health forum happening virtually

"Our webinar platform allows up to 500 people to attend per session," she said.

Among people glad that the forum is going on virtually this year is Tom Barr, executive director of the McLean County Center for Human Services, which is providing presenters for two of the sessions.

"The behavioral health needs of people in the county are still present and, with the COVID pandemic and the need to isolate, many of the stressors that people experience are accelerating," Barr said. "We clearly want to participate and be a part of this venture. Arguably, it is more important this year because of the struggles with COVID.

"To retool all that (the forum) is a bold step and I commend them (Malott and other organizers) for that," Barr said.

