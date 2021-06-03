 Skip to main content
Watch now: McLean health department to hold Heyworth vaccine clinic Friday

BLOOMINGTON — The number of active COVID-19 cases in McLean County dropped Thursday, even as a few more cases were confirmed in the past day. 

The McLean County Health Department reported 14 new cases of the virus were confirmed since Wednesday, bringing the cumulative total to 18,394 since last year. 

Between 69 people reported as isolating at home due to exposure and five county residents reported as hospitalized, the county's total of active cases was 74 as of Thursday morning. 

Between Carle BroMenn and OSF St. Joseph medical centers, nine people were reported as hospitalized due to virus-related complications. Of all, total hospital beds available, 87% were in-use as were 73% of all intensive care unit beds, MCHD said. 

The rolling, seven-day test positivity rate for the county held steady at 1.5% as of Wednesday. More than 353,500 tests have been run since last year, resulting in an overall positivity rate of 5.2%. 

No additional deaths were reported. 

Vaccine update 

MCHD's first vaccination clinic in Heyworth will feature the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine Friday. 

The clinic will be at Heyworth High School on Cleveland Street and will run from 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m., with walk-ins accepted but preregistration is encouraged. 

The Illinois Department of Public Health did not have updated vaccination totals for McLean County at the time of publication. 

