Watch now: Most new COVID cases in McLean County are aged 18 and under

BLOOMINGTON — Those younger than 18 comprised the largest group in McLean County
who tested positive for COVID-19 in the past week, new data shows.
The county health department reported Wednesday that an age breakdown of the 218 cases confirmed in the past week shows 58 were found in those ages 1 to 17. Combined with the seven cases found in 18-year-olds, and three in children younger than 1,
that means individuals younger than 18 comprise nearly a third of new county cases.
Those in their 40s followed second, with 30 cases confirmed in that age group. Twenty-eight cases were found in people in their 30s, and another 28 confirmed in people in their 20s.
McLean County COVID-19 cases
The McLean County Health Department reported the following age breakdown of the 218 cases confirmed since July 28:
Age 0: 3 cases Ages 1 to 17: 58 cases 18: 7 19: 11 20: 28 30: 28 40: 30 50: 23 60: 18 70: 3 80: 7 90: 2 100: 0
Eighteen cases were confirmed in the past day, bringing the total confirmed in the first few days of August to nearly 150.
Since last year, there have been 18,981 COVID-19 cases in McLean County.
"I know this is hard," Gov. J.B. Pritzker said in a message directly to vaccinated Illinoisans. "You did the right thing for yourself, for your family, for your community, and now because of the new delta variant and the high number of unvaccinated people in the United States, it feels like we're going backward in this journey."
The county's total of active or ongoing COVID cases dropped some Wednesday, with MCHD reporting 191 people in isolation due to exposure — a fall from Tuesday's 205.
The number of county residents hospitalized with COVID-related complications also dropped by one person Wednesday, down to 14. Locally, between Carle BroMenn and OSF St. Joseph medical centers, there are 18 COVID patients.
No additional deaths were reported Wednesday.
"People are dying who don't have to die," Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said. "It's heartbreaking, and it affects us all." The governor outlined three steps he said were aimed at limiting the spread of COVID-19, including a mask mandate for preschool through high school students and staff.
The pace of vaccination in McLean County continued its slow tick upward, as 271 doses were administered in the past day. The county remains with 49% of the overall population fully vaccinated.
According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, about 171,716 doses have been given out so far.
4 things to know about Illinois mask rule for students, state workers
STUDENTS
All school children from preschool through 12th grade have to wear face coverings.
The state's largest teachers' union, the Illinois Education Association, issued a statement indicating its agreement with the governor's action.
“Let’s pull together and take care of one another. Vax up and mask up. We owe it to our students and we owe it to each other,” said Kathi Griffin, president of the Illinois Education Association. “We’re so thankful to have leadership in this state that won’t let the virus fester and grow. But, it us up to all of us to bring COVID-19 to its knees.”
Illinois is home to 1.8 million children under the age of 12 who are not yet eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. All Illinois residents over the age of 12 are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at no cost.
STATE WORKERS
The required vaccination for state employees applies to those who work in prisons and juvenile detention facilities, veterans' homes and state facilities for the mentally and developmentally disabled. Each must be fully vaccinated by Oct. 4.
Pritzker last week ordered that face coverings be worn by anyone entering a state building. He said Wednesday masks would be required in all long-term care facilities, including those privately owned.
Erin Hooley/Chicago Tribune
THE BACKGROUND
According to the governor's office, "The new measures are part of the state’s ongoing effort to combat a new surge as the Delta variant rapidly spreads among the unvaccinated. Since COVID-19 metrics reached their lowest points earlier this summer, cases have soared by a factor of nearly 10, hospitalizations and ICU rates have more than doubled in a month, and the number of COVID patients requiring a ventilator has multiplied nearly 2.5 times over since July 16th. In June, 96 percent of people hospitalized in Illinois with COVID-19 were unvaccinated or only partially vaccinated, with the majority of those hospitalizations occurring in residents under 60 years old."
CHARLES REX ARBOGAST, ASSOCIATED PRESS
WHAT'S NEXT
Employers both private and public have begun requiring shots against the deadly virus — President Joe Biden is considering such a requirement for all federal employees — and the law appears to be on the side of the boss. Employers can make vaccination a
condition of employment, experts say.
