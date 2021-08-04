Watch now: Most new COVID cases in McLean County are aged 18 and under

BLOOMINGTON — Those younger than 18 comprised the largest group in McLean County who tested positive for COVID-19 in the past week, new data shows.

The county health department reported Wednesday that an age breakdown of the 218 cases confirmed in the past week shows 58 were found in those ages 1 to 17. Combined with the seven cases found in 18-year-olds, and three in children younger than 1, that means individuals younger than 18 comprise nearly a third of new county cases.

Those in their 40s followed second, with 30 cases confirmed in that age group. Twenty-eight cases were found in people in their 30s, and another 28 confirmed in people in their 20s.

McLean County COVID-19 cases The McLean County Health Department reported the following age breakdown of the 218 cases confirmed since July 28: Age 0: 3 cases

Ages 1 to 17: 58 cases

18: 7

19: 11

20: 28

30: 28

40: 30

50: 23

60: 18

70: 3

80: 7

90: 2

100: 0

Eighteen cases were confirmed in the past day, bringing the total confirmed in the first few days of August to nearly 150.

Since last year, there have been 18,981 COVID-19 cases in McLean County.

The county's total of active or ongoing COVID cases dropped some Wednesday, with MCHD reporting 191 people in isolation due to exposure — a fall from Tuesday's 205.

The number of county residents hospitalized with COVID-related complications also dropped by one person Wednesday, down to 14. Locally, between Carle BroMenn and OSF St. Joseph medical centers, there are 18 COVID patients.

No additional deaths were reported Wednesday.

The pace of vaccination in McLean County continued its slow tick upward, as 271 doses were administered in the past day. The county remains with 49% of the overall population fully vaccinated. According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, about 171,716 doses have been given out so far.