Watch now: New COVID case numbers continue decline in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON — The effort to vaccinate children aged 12 years and older before the start of the next school year continues in McLean County, with Bloomington's District 87 among the latest districts to host a vaccine clinic.
The clinic, which will be run alongside Jewel Osco Pharmacy, will provide the Pfizer vaccine to junior high and high school students, as well as parents or guardians, at Bloomington High School's North Gym on Thursday.
The clinic is appointment-only, with slots available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 1 to 4 p.m. Students under 18 must provide a consent form before receiving the vaccine.
Another clinic for the second round of Pfizer doses will be held at the same location on June 17, according to a district announcement.
As of Tuesday, around 144,300 vaccinations had been administered in the county so far, with the percentage of the population that is fully-vaccinated holding steady at around 39% — or 68,179 people.
COVID-19 update
Fourteen new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the past day, according to the McLean County Health Department, marking a low that hasn't been seen since early March.
The county's active caseload remained fewer than 200 again, with 161 people reported as isolating at home due to exposure.
The number of county residents hospitalized due to virus-related complications remained at 26 for the second day in a row Tuesday, bringing the total of active cases to 187. There have been 18,298 cases confirmed since the onset of the pandemic last year.
Between Carle BroMenn and OSF St. Joseph medical centers Tuesday, a total of 17 people were reported to be COVID patients, a one-person drop from the day before. Bed availability in intensive care units between both hospitals opened some, with 73% reported as filled, down from Monday's 81%. Total bed capacity remained unchanged at 86% full.
Also unchanged Tuesday was the county's rolling seven-day positivity rate, which held steady is 2.4% as of Monday.