Watch now: New COVID case numbers continue decline in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON — The effort to vaccinate children aged 12 years and older before the start of the next school year continues in McLean County, with Bloomington's District 87 among the latest districts to host a vaccine clinic.

The clinic, which will be run alongside Jewel Osco Pharmacy, will provide the Pfizer vaccine to junior high and high school students, as well as parents or guardians, at Bloomington High School's North Gym on Thursday.

The clinic is appointment-only, with slots available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 1 to 4 p.m. Students under 18 must provide a consent form before receiving the vaccine.

Another clinic for the second round of Pfizer doses will be held at the same location on June 17, according to a district announcement.

As of Tuesday, around 144,300 vaccinations had been administered in the county so far, with the percentage of the population that is fully-vaccinated holding steady at around 39% — or 68,179 people.

COVID-19 update