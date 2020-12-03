 Skip to main content
Watch now: New COVID cases on Thursday: 136 in McLean County, 10,959 statewide
COVID | NUMBERS

Watch now: New COVID cases on Thursday: 136 in McLean County, 10,959 statewide

BLOOMINGTON — Illinois public health officials reported 10,959 newly confirmed cases of coronavirus illness Thursday and a second consecutive day of near-record deaths. There also were 136 new cases in McLean County, where the positivity rate has been inching higher. 

McLean County Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight reported Thursday that the additional cases mean that 8,907 county residents have been diagnosed since March. The county's seven-day positivity rate was 13.8% compared with 12.6% on Wednesday. 

Of the 144,100 tests of county residents since March, 6.2% have come back positive for the virus, compared with 6.1% on Wednesday.

McKnight reported no new McLean County deaths from the virus, after eight fatalities were reported Tuesday and Wednesday. Fifty-eight county residents have died of the virus.

Unit 5 will not return in-person this semester; District 87 to offer hybrid to older students in January

Statewide, 192 cases of COVID deaths were reported on Thursday, which matched the toll from May 13, at the height of the initial wave of the disease in Illinois. Illinois has now suffered 12,830 deaths among 759,562 coronavirus infections.

That total is second only to the 238 reported Wednesday. Some data reported this week was delayed by the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

Overall, hospitalization numbers continue to decrease slowly, good news particularly because the state's health care front is bracing for another rush of cases in coming weeks after Thanksgiving travel and congregations.

Bloomington-Normal hospitals reported that 81% of intensive care unit beds and 93% of total hospital beds were occupied on Thursday. While 96% of ICU beds and 97% of total beds were occupied on Wednesday, the presidents of Bloomington-Normal hospitals have said those numbers fluctuate daily and they are concerned about the impact on hospital staff of the recent surge in COVID cases.

Seventeen McLean County residents were hospitalized with COVID on Thursday, compared with 16 on Wednesday, but McKnight said that those numbers don't reflect all people hospitalized with COVID because Bloomington-Normal's hospitals also treat people from outside McLean County.

At the COVID-19 testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington, 527 people were tested on Wednesday, McLean County Emergency Management Agency reported on Thursday.

"The state has put a cap on the number of tests that the community-based sites can conduct per day," EMA said in a Facebook post. "This was put in place to assist areas that lack testing to obtain kits. The cap at the McLean County site is 750 per day. The last couple weeks this hasn't been a problem. If it consistently becomes one, we will try to work with the state to change our cap."

The testing site, operated by Reditus Laboratories, is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily except holidays and during severe weather. People may pre-register at testdirectly.com/McLean.

In DeWitt and Piatt counties, David Remmert, administrator of the DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department, reported that DeWitt County is up to 689 confirmed COVID cases and Piatt has had 842. Fifteen DeWitt County residents and five Piatt County residents have died of the virus.

Woodford County on Thursday also reported two people with COVID died. Logan County also has four deaths and 35 new cases. Livingston County had 49 new cases and one death.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker during a press conference Thursday said rising death counts in Illinois and nationally should be enough evidence to convince people to follow social distancing and masking guidelines.

“I look at it and I say, how can people not follow the mitigations watching the number of people who are passing away, not just in the state of Illinois, but the thousands now a day, across the United States?'” he said. "I just hope that people are heeding the mitigations that we're asking them to follow. Because that ultimately is going to bring that death count down.”

He said in the first wave in the spring, cases came down after the peak, then hospitalizations, then ICU utilization, then deaths.

“Deaths are the last thing to come down,” he said. “Unfortunately, they lag all the other statistics. So, look, I don't know if there's any other thing that should be more powerful in people's minds about why they ought to follow the mitigations and stay home right now, then the number of people who are passing away.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

