Watch now: New COVID cases on Thursday: 136 in McLean County, 10,959 statewide

The testing site, operated by Reditus Laboratories, is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily except holidays and during severe weather. People may pre-register at testdirectly.com/McLean.

In DeWitt and Piatt counties, David Remmert, administrator of the DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department, reported that DeWitt County is up to 689 confirmed COVID cases and Piatt has had 842. Fifteen DeWitt County residents and five Piatt County residents have died of the virus.

Woodford County on Thursday also reported two people with COVID died. Logan County also has four deaths and 35 new cases. Livingston County had 49 new cases and one death.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker during a press conference Thursday said rising death counts in Illinois and nationally should be enough evidence to convince people to follow social distancing and masking guidelines.

“I look at it and I say, how can people not follow the mitigations watching the number of people who are passing away, not just in the state of Illinois, but the thousands now a day, across the United States?'” he said. "I just hope that people are heeding the mitigations that we're asking them to follow. Because that ultimately is going to bring that death count down.”