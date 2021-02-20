Watch now: One benefit of masks and social distancing? Data shows few flu cases in Bloomington-Normal

BLOOMINGTON — Federal, state and local data show influenza case numbers for the 2020-21 season hit record lows despite early fears that the coronavirus would pair with the flu in infecting people, overwhelming the health care system.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have been monitoring flu cases since Sept. 30 — an unofficial fall start date for flu season which extends through April — with data as of Feb. 6 showing 1,364 confirmed cases in its clinical surveillance network. There were 155,014 the same time last year.
Statewide, 21 out of 2,880 flu tests reported to the Illinois Department of Public Health between Sept. 27 and Feb. 6 were positive, putting the state at a .7% positivity rate so far.
While IDPH’s data isn’t “inclusive of every case of influenza,” the agency says it does provide a “picture of … activity in Illinois.”
That picture is consistent with what health care providers across Central Illinois told The Pantagraph they’ve seen: In an era of masking, quarantining and social distancing, this year’s flu season was the one that wasn’t.
'I thank God we didn't get a flu outbreak this year'
Anxiety of the flu season was driven in part by talks of a second wave of coronavirus that would lead to a spike in cases, hospitalizations and deaths. If that uptick coincided with a rise in flu numbers, health care systems would be stretched even thinner, officials warned.
State Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike on Nov. 17 said it was clear "the state is headed in the wrong direction with increased (COVID-19) cases, hospitalizations and deaths" and, nine days later, Illinois hit a record high of more than 6,000 people hospitalized with the virus.
But the flu season that threatened to overburden hospitals alongside the coronavirus never came.
HSHS Medical Group reported steep percentage drops in confirmed flu cases at its hospitals, spokeswoman Joanna Moll said. Shelbyville's Good Shepherd Hospital saw a 66.7% decrease; one positive flu case at St. Anthony's Memorial in Effingham meant that hospital had a 99.5% decrease; and 12 positive results compared to last year's 502 at Decatur Memorial meant that location dropped cases by 97.6%.
As of Feb. 18, neither Carle BroMenn Regional Hospital nor Carle Eureka Hospital had confirmed any cases of flu, according to infection preventionist Laurel Mode.
OSF’s Dr. Richard Ginnetti, the primary care regional director for Bloomington-Normal, said 17 inpatient and outpatient tests at St. Joseph Medical Center were negative for the flu in February. Of 60 tests done in January, one came back positive for influenza B.
“There was definitely concern in the unknown, and I thank God that we didn’t get a flu outbreak this year, which really did allow us to take care of our COVID patients,” Ginnetti said.
'A silver lining of COVID'
It's not just hospitals that saw a downturn: Local doctors' offices and clinics reported the same trend.
Between Sept. 1, 2019, and Feb. 5, 2020, all of HSHS' medical offices and hospitals combined had confirmed 669 flu cases. From Sept. 1, 2020, to Feb. 5, 2020, only 37 cases of flu were confirmed, Moll said.
Around this time last year, technicians at Medical Hills Internists in Bloomington ran about 1,300 flu tests in their in-house laboratory, Practice Administrator Angie McLaughlin said, with about 10% of those tests coming back positive.
This year, none of the 125 tests run confirmed the presence of the flu virus.
Since COVID-19 and influenza share similar symptoms of fever, fatigue, body ache and sore throats, health care providers who had the ability to do so tested for both COVID and flu, just to be sure.
“Really, we were swabbing for COVID because that’s what’s prevalent,” McLaughlin said. “At the same time, because of the technology we have, we (also) test for flu. We probably had one or two of those tests that we were pretty confident weren’t COVID, but we wanted to see the flu test.”
Bloomington Primary Care office manager Ginger Brooks calls it a “silver lining of COVID.” Her office, which also has the ability to run flu tests in-house, didn’t have a single one return positive.
Normal-based Community Health Care Clinic executive director Mike Romagnoli estimates that a typical flu season results in about 30 to 50 people visiting the free clinic who have tested positive for the flu.
“To my knowledge, there have been zero cases of actual, documented influenza,” he said. “It’s masking — that’s the reason. Between masking and isolation, that’s absolutely the reason.”
'A big dent in our flu epidemic'
Ginnetti agrees with that assessment.
"The lack of cases tells me that social distancing, wearing masks, staying at home and washing your hands really put a big dent in our flu epidemic this year,” he said.
Urging hand-washing and isolating while symptomatic isn’t a new tactic for health care providers. Given the significant rise in the practice of those habits, Carle BroMenn medical director Aaron Traeger said the results prove their effectiveness.
“For a long time, we have been sharing with patients the importance of hand-washing, avoiding others when sick, covering coughs and sneezes, and disinfecting shared surfaces,” he said. “Now, with similar guidance put in place to reduce the transmission of COVID-19, we're proving that those strategies work for influenza as well.”
A month after the BIG program has concluded, The Pantagraph examined how it played out for McLean County businesses.
Ginnetti still has a word of caution: It’s possible to get the flu through March, April and even May, so he believes “we’re not out of the woods yet.” He, along with CHCC's Romagnoli, believes an increased interest in the flu shot this year was likely part of the downturn in cases, and worries that people will become lax next season.
"I don’t want people to be like, 'Because we had no flu this year, we don’t need to have flu shots next year,'" he said. "It may be a combination of things. Whatever we did sure worked — it was good for public health as far as flu (is concerned). We need to continue doing some of that going forward.”
Major pharmacies contacted by The Pantagraph — including CVS, Jewel-Osco and Meijer — did not turn over state-specific data regarding how many flu shots have been given this season, although CVS’ Midwest spokeswoman Charlie Rice-Minos said a survey the pharmacy giant commissioned in July 2020 showed two-thirds of those surveyed intended to get the shot, “with 54% percent planning to get their vaccine earlier than last year.”
That’s a trend that health care providers hope is here to stay.
“Flu activity … has the potential to increase if we don’t take adequate measures,” said Carle’s Dr. Isha Tyagi, who specializes in infectious diseases. “Flu vaccination together with taking preventative measures ... is more important than ever to prevent flu and other respiratory illnesses in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.”
None of the medical staff The Pantagraph spoke to said they believe masking, distancing or other measures will disappear anytime soon, even though more people continue to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Ginnetti said the pandemic has prompted health care systems and individuals alike to re-evaluate what practices are safest for everyone.
“What patients have done this year has helped them out," he said. "It’s helped them out and helped the community out — it’s not only about helping yourself, it’s about helping the person next to you so they don’t catch something.”
