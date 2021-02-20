Watch now: One benefit of masks and social distancing? Data shows few flu cases in Bloomington-Normal

Ginnetti still has a word of caution: It’s possible to get the flu through March, April and even May, so he believes “we’re not out of the woods yet.” He, along with CHCC's Romagnoli, believes an increased interest in the flu shot this year was likely part of the downturn in cases, and worries that people will become lax next season.

"I don’t want people to be like, 'Because we had no flu this year, we don’t need to have flu shots next year,'" he said. "It may be a combination of things. Whatever we did sure worked — it was good for public health as far as flu (is concerned). We need to continue doing some of that going forward.”

Major pharmacies contacted by The Pantagraph — including CVS, Jewel-Osco and Meijer — did not turn over state-specific data regarding how many flu shots have been given this season, although CVS’ Midwest spokeswoman Charlie Rice-Minos said a survey the pharmacy giant commissioned in July 2020 showed two-thirds of those surveyed intended to get the shot, “with 54% percent planning to get their vaccine earlier than last year.”

That’s a trend that health care providers hope is here to stay.