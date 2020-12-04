Watch now: OSF offering treatment for high-risk COVID patients

BLOOMINGTON — In an effort to reduce COVID-19 hospital admissions, OSF HealthCare is offering a medicine that is administered via intravenous therapy for high-risk COVID outpatients.
Bamlanivimab, or BAM, has been approved for high-risk adult and pediatric patients who have mild to moderate COVID symptoms, OSF announced Friday.
The Eli Lilly drug received an emergency use authorization (EUA) by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in November. Now the drug is being administered in specially designated outpatient infusion sites, including throughout OSF HealthCare.
The treatment is for high-risk patients but is not solely for OSF patients, said Libby Allison, OSF media relations coordinator.
"BAM needs to be prescribed by a qualifying patient's physician and is administered via transfusion (IV)," Allison told The Pantagraph. "There are specially designated outpatient infusion sites that have been set up specifically for BAM. In Bloomington, it's at the OSF PromptCare at the OSF Center for Health," 210 St. Joseph Drive, Bloomington.
"It's not a walk-in situation; a patient needs to be referred," Allison said.
Patients who qualify for BAM are at high-risk for severe COVID illness and might need hospitalization if untreated. BAM is most effective if given early and needs to administered within 10 days of the onset of symptoms. BAM is not approved for hospitalized patients, OSF said.
"The categories that the EUA has selected are the patients that we have seen historically over the last eight months have a higher risk of having a bad outcome from COVID," explained Dr. Brian Curtis, OSF HealthCare vice president of clinical specialty services.
Dr. Mark Meeker, OSF HealthCare vice president of physician services, said "I am really hopeful that this antibody indeed lowers the progression of disease in this high-risk population so we can keep our hospitals out of full capacity."
Patients will receive a laboratory-made antibody that mimics a naturally occurring one, which is known to fight off the virus that causes COVID-19.
Asked about BAM during her weekly COVID-19 press conference, Jessica McKnight, administrator of the McLean County Health Department said "We're always excited by the advances we're seeing in the treatment of this virus."
Patients must weigh at least 88 pounds, OSF said.
Qualifying pediatric patients must be ages 12 through 17 with any of the following qualifying conditions:
- A body mass index (BMI) above the 85th percentile for their age
- Sickle cell disease
- Cardiovascular disease
- Neurodevelopmental disease
- Or use of a medical dependent device.
Adult patients must be 65 or older or have one of the following risk factors:
- BMI greater than 35
- Chronic kidney disease
- Diabetes
- Immunosuppressive disease
- Or immunosuppressive treatment.
Patients 55 and older with heart disease, lung disease or who are undergoing immunosuppressive treatment also qualify for BAM.
People who are COVID positive and want to know whether BAM is available to them should call their primary care physician.
