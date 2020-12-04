Watch now: OSF offering treatment for high-risk COVID patients

"It's not a walk-in situation; a patient needs to be referred," Allison said.

Patients who qualify for BAM are at high-risk for severe COVID illness and might need hospitalization if untreated. BAM is most effective if given early and needs to administered within 10 days of the onset of symptoms. BAM is not approved for hospitalized patients, OSF said.

"The categories that the EUA has selected are the patients that we have seen historically over the last eight months have a higher risk of having a bad outcome from COVID," explained Dr. Brian Curtis, OSF HealthCare vice president of clinical specialty services.

Dr. Mark Meeker, OSF HealthCare vice president of physician services, said "I am really hopeful that this antibody indeed lowers the progression of disease in this high-risk population so we can keep our hospitals out of full capacity."

Patients will receive a laboratory-made antibody that mimics a naturally occurring one, which is known to fight off the virus that causes COVID-19.

