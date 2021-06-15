 Skip to main content
Watch now: OSF St. Joseph names new chief medical officer

BLOOMINGTON — OSF St. Joseph Medical Center is getting a new chief medical officer. 

Dr. Paul Pedersen is retiring after nearly 27 years in the position. 

Pedersen, who is currently a trustee-at-large with the Illinois State Medical Society,  will be replaced by Dr. Rick Anderson on July 12.

Anderson's most recent position was with Tucson Medical Center, where he was a senior vice president and chief medical officer. He served as the physician executive lead for the hospital's COVID-19 response.

​Anderson will be relocating from Arizona to Bloomington-Normal with his wife, Debbie. 

Anderson grew "the employed physician network ten-fold over five years," St. Joseph Medical Center said in a statement. His background includes practice as a family medicine physician. 

Anderson earned a bachelor's degree at Greenville College in Greenville and attended medical school at Rush Medical Center in Chicago. 

Paul Pedersen

Pedersen
