Watch now: OSF St. Joseph nurses set record with multiple pregnancies

BLOOMINGTON — No labor shortage here.

With two women recently giving birth and six others currently pregnant, eight nurses have set a record at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center for the most pregnant staffers on the floor at one time.

The Pantagraph met six of those women recently: Taylor VanWynsberg, Caitlin Sutton, Katie Ludy, Jordan Murrah, Sarah Hansen and Kelsey Firkins.

Most of them are registered nurses.

Two of them — VanWynsberg and Ludy — just delivered their babies.

"Even in this small group, all of our stories are different," VanWynsberg, a registered nurse, said. "Each experience is so different."

For Sutton, her pregnancy is one of eight in two ways: Not only is she one of eight staffers pregnant, this pregnancy is her eighth overall, since she already has seven children.

But it was her first pregnancy that would lead her to OSF St. Joseph Medical Center as an obstetrician tech years later.

"I had this nurse that was so compassionate," she said of her first delivery. "She held my hand through it. At first I thought I wanted to do something with computers, but then I just decided to go for this."

Sutton now is a resource not only for patients who have questions and first-time fears of their own, but also for her fellow nurses — some of whom are facing their first pregnancy.

"I think it's just fun to have this many pregnant ladies together," registered nurse Ludy said. "For me (and others) who don't have kids yet, we're always asking the ones that have kids, like, 'What kind of products do you like? What should I register for?' It's just fun being pregnant with friends."

Most of the patients find it fun, too, although some have worried — jokingly or not — that the floor might undergo a staff shortage.

"Sometimes every nurse they have is pregnant," Hansen said. "They're like, 'Does this floor just happen to have all the pregnant ones?'"

She added that once an initial photo hit social media weeks ago, comments showed people concerned about whether there would be enough nurses to take over for those who go on maternity leave within a few weeks of each other.

"Yes, we've considered that, and we have it covered," Hansen said. "There will still be nurses here. Everyone who will be working when we are on maternity leave has been really supportive."

All of the women except Sutton said they've planned to deliver at OSF.

"People say, 'Isn't it going to be weird for your friends to deliver you?' But it's comforting — we trust our co-workers," Hansen said. "We've got a really great team here. So it's like, 'No, actually, I feel great about it.'"

Not that everything is easy: Murrah joked that if one of them drops an item on the floor, the floor is likely where that item will stay.

"The job is still really physical," Ludy added. "We're still moving people around and changing positions. We're on our feet all the time — it's not like we are just sitting around."

And then there is the emotional aspect. While all six of the staffers The Pantagraph spoke to said they see themselves working on their unit indefinitely, the pregnancies and children of their own give the job an extra dimension.

"The lows here are really low," Murrah said. "When something bad happens, it hits harder than other things. You can see yourself so closely in a patient. That can feel challenging."

Six of the OSF nurses who have been pregnant this year are approaching due dates, with the youngest baby (Firkins') due in November.

