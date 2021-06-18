Watch now: Peoria nonprofit opens Normal clinic

NORMAL — That a second location of Central Illinois Friends came to Bloomington-Normal after the coronavirus pandemic wasn't a coincidence.

Normally, the Peoria-based nonprofit group would offer free sexually transmitted infection or HIV testing in Central Illinois via mobile units provided by the state Department of Public Health.

When COVID hit, IDPH repurposed mobile units and redirected all for pandemic-related aid — removing the group's means of coming directly to the Bloomington-Normal area.

"At the same time, we launched a free PrEP program and free HPV vaccination program and that's when we saw that these people we were serving starting to come to us — to drive up," Executive Director Deric Kimler said Friday.

The way Tim Bassett, Carle Health's vice president of operations, put it, it "became pretty apparent that clinic space, in particular, was a need to be able to offer some of the services that Central Illinois Friends was seeing a need for in McLean County."

Via a partnership between the Peoria nonprofit, Community Health Care Clinic and Carle BroMenn Medical Center — which owns CHCC's property — a deal was made to allow Central Illinois Friends to offer the same services out of CHCC's office in Normal on alternating Friday afternoons.

The process took about a month to work out.

"It was really encouraging to see how fast things progressed — sometimes these things can get stuck down and bogged down with bureaucracy," Bassett said.

On Friday, the clinic held a soft opening, in which Kimler said the operation is hoped to expand into a Friday-Saturday run time, versus the current, alternating Fridays schedule.

In addition to STI testing and the HPV vaccine, Kimler said, HIV testing will also be available, as will — eventually — the meningitis vaccine. Clinic workers will also offer sexual health counseling and education, support and services for transgender people.

Should other health issues arise during counseling or testing, patients will be able to access CHCC's services for free as well.

"There's all these health services, but they have barriers or they create barriers or people don't know how to navigate those services, so they fall through the cracks," Kimler said. "Then they hit the net: The net is us. What's our goal, then, is to funnel them back through the proper channel that's going to comprehensively and organically help them."

Kimler became more specific about the people who fall through the cracks, naming LGBTQIA people, the Hispanic population, sex workers, people struggling with homelessness or abuse as among the group the clinic is aiming to reach.

"You might think, 'Well, what do they all have in common? Why are why would you jumble all of those groups in together?'" he said. "Quite frankly, it's because society has put them there. So, unfortunately those populations as of right now still are not welcome in a lot of our medical institutions and spaces — so we are creating that path."

