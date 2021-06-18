Watch now: Peoria OSF hub expands telehealth options in Illinois, Michigan

PEORIA — The next time you talk to a staffer within the OSF HealthCare system, it could be a virtual visit.

That's thanks to a push for telehealth that's taken over the Peoria-based network, seen most notably in the creation of a centralized hub of remote health care workers at OSF OnCall Digital Health.

At any point of any given day, about 400 of 800 total employees staff the building on Southwest Adams Street, a 24/7 operation that, while based in a tangible building, comprises what organization leaders call a "hospital without walls."

"Instead of physically touching the patient, we do it through technology and through telehealth and virtual video and text messaging," Jennifer Junis, senior vice president of OSF Digital Health, said during a media tour Thursday. "Health care has lagged behind a bit further behind when you think about all the things you do on your phone. You order your groceries, you order all of your clothes, you need something and Amazon brings it to you — that is really moving into health care."

The push for telehealth within the network isn't new: Aspects of it were in place as late as 10 years ago, said Suzanne Hinderliter, director of digital acute services. The COVID-19 pandemic, however, exacerbated challenges within the health care system, accelerating a rush to expand digital options for care. Among those digital options was the placement of telehealth carts in OSF emergency rooms and some medical offices across the entire region.

During the pandemic, it allowed remote nurses to monitor hundreds of COVID patients.

"We didn't have enough intensive care unit beds. We didn't have enough nurses all the time to watch them. It takes a lot more staff if you have to deploy them in person," Hinderliter said. "When we could utilize the remote staff, it was very helpful because it decreased the amount of (personal protective equipment) that nurses were using and allowed us to keep monitoring and watching (patients) for those subtle changes."

Now, with the pandemic easing, telehealth carts — which can constantly monitor patients, as well as allow for video visits with workers — will also be used to video-in certain medical professionals to smaller operations.

"If you think about a patient that may come into an emergency department with stroke-like symptoms in a small facility that doesn't have a neurologist, we can have a neurologist to that patient within minutes," Hinderliter said. "They can help determine if that patient stays in that location for their care, or if they need to transfer to a facility that can handle higher-acuity things."

Not that everyone is totally bought in. Hinderliter said some medical staff may be hesitant to treat or monitor patients remotely, fearing a feature of caregiving is lost without an in-person experience.

"What we show them is how that can actually extend that relationship for them, because now they can be available for the patient all the time," she said. "They can be available, watching them at home as well across their entire health care continuum, not just in those episodic ways of them just coming to us for the care."

The home aspect of remote health care extends, now, to taking vital signs as well. Not only can patients opt to video with their health care providers, but some may also choose to have their vital signs monitored remotely — largely patients with diabetes, hypertension or congestive heart failure, among other diagnoses.

OSF drops off boxes equipped with a blood pressure cuff, a pulse oximeter for measuring oxygen in the blood, and a thermometer. All vitals except the temperature are uploaded automatically into OSF's system and observed by remote staff. A provided tablet allows the patient to track their vitals and video chat with workers before seeing a doctor or heading to the hospital with concerns.

"We have had those patients where they've had a question as to whether they should go into the emergency room or not," said Beth Wharton, OSF operations manager of advanced care. "We've been able to address a concern for them right then and there, so that they didn't have to go. We've been able to connect those dots for the patient, whereas otherwise they'd be in a prompt care or they might have to go into emergency, and we want to avoid that for them if they, if we can."

About 180 people — mostly elderly patients — are using the home-based monitoring system, including 23 in the Bloomington-Normal area.

Wharton said the program has room to grow, meaning it will keep up with demand and supply of boxes won't be an issue. Junis said she believes the same thing about telehealth options in general, pointing to the brick-and-mortar building dedicated to the operation that spans the two-state health care network.

"I don't think (telehealth) is going away," she said. "Consumers are going to demand it."