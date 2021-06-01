Watch now: Pritzker confirms COVID restrictions will roll back June 11

BLOOMINGTON — Consistent progress in vaccinating Illinoisans and keeping coronavirus metrics low has led Gov. J.B. Pritzker to confirm June 11 is now no longer a target date for fully reopening the state, but the scheduled date.

Asked by a reporter Tuesday afternoon at a press conference in Springfield whether the state was prepared to move to Phase 5, in which all COVID restrictions would be lifted, Pritzker said: "We are — and in fact, it's scheduled for June 11."

To fully reopen, the state determined that 50% of residents over 16 years old would have to be vaccinated and the state's metrics would either need to remain stable or decline over a 28-day period.

As of Tuesday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported that 51% of all adults are considered fully vaccinated, with 67% having received at least one dose of vaccine.

Of all Illinoisans over the age of 16, IDPH says 61% of that group have received at least one dose of vaccine. Locally, just more than 40% of McLean County's overall population — or about 70,000 people — is considered fully vaccinated, with more than 148,000 doses administered so far.

IDPH's reopening dashboard showed hospitalizations and the daily case rate as trending downward, along with "no significant change" in the daily mortality rate.

× Please log in to keep reading. {{featured_button_text}} Enjoy unlimited articles at one of our lowest prices ever.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In McLean County, COVID statistics have been trending downward, with downturns most notable Tuesday, as the McLean County Health Department reported a test positivity rate below 2%, just more than 100 people in isolation and a total of nine people — three county residents and six people hospitalized locally — considered COVID patients.

MCHD said 33 new cases of the virus were confirmed over the three-day weekend, bringing the total confirmed since last year to 18,377.

The number of people who are considered as having recovered from the virus is now at 18,037.

There are just 110 active cases in the county overall, with 107 reported as isolating at home and three county residents reported as hospitalized due to virus-related complications.

Between OSF St. Joseph and Carle BroMenn medical centers, six people were considered COVID patients. Data from an internal Carle Health COVID-19 dashboard showed that just one of those patients was hospitalized at its Normal-based hospital.

Of all, total beds available between both hospitals, 76% were reported as filled, as were 65% of all intensive care unit beds.

Two additional deaths were reported Tuesday. Two men, one in his 40s and one in his 70s, neither of whom were associated with long-term care, were the latest fatalities related to the virus, MCHD said.

Love 1 Funny 1 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0