Watch now: Pritzker outlines reopening plan; McLean County COVID rate continues improving

BLOOMINGTON — For the second time this week, the McLean County Health Department reported Friday that just three COVID-19 cases had been confirmed in the past day, in contrast to data several months ago.

"We're really happy about those numbers," spokeswoman Marianne Manko said. "We are certainly looking forward to seeing those numbers continue to go down and we certainly hope that is the case."

Just 53 cases of the virus have been tallied in the past seven days, bumping the total of those confirmed in the past year to 18,397. The active caseload shrank to 62 people are isolating at home. Six county residents are hospitalized with the virus, putting the active caseload at 68.

The improving numbers are part of an overall gradual drop in statewide infection rates. The state is expected to lift various COVID restrictions entirely on June 11, entering the final phase of Gov. J.B. Pritzker's reopening plan.

Rules on capacity limits, social distancing requirements and health screenings mandates will be removed for the first time since Pritzker’s stay-at-home order went into effect in March 2020.

Pritzker previously revamped his mask mandate to exempt fully vaccinated people in most settings, and the state is now adjusting guidelines for outdoor mask wearing at schools, dropping the requirement in most situations. Masks still will be required on public transportation, inside schools and day cares, and in health care settings.

New state guidelines issued Friday emphasize that businesses and municipalities are allowed to continue enforcing more stringent rules and that people who aren’t fully vaccinated should continue wearing masks and maintaining 6 feet of distance when indoors.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Thursday she has moved up the city’s timetable for a full reopening to match the rest of the state. Lightfoot had planned to allow bars, restaurants, hotels and sports stadiums to open to full capacity on July 4.

“After a tremendously challenging year, Illinois has now reached a defining moment in our efforts to defeat COVID-19,” Pritzker said in a statement. “Thanks to the hard work of residents across the state, Illinois will soon resume life as we knew it before — returning to events, gatherings, and a fully reopened economy, with some of the safety guidelines we’ve adopted still in place.”

Lowest level since March 2020

The move comes as Illinois reported 626 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the average of new daily cases over the past week to 586. That’s the lowest level since the week ending March 30, 2020, when the first wave of the pandemic was just taking hold in the state.

The state on Friday reported 15 more fatalities, bringing the overall death toll to 22,880. Coronavirus deaths also are declining, reaching an average of 20 per day over the past week, the lowest level in nearly two months.

And the case positivity rate — the share of new cases as a percentage of total tests — hit a seven-day average of 1.3% as of Thursday, down from 1.9% a week earlier to the lowest it’s been since the state started reporting the data last year.

In McLean County, test positivity results remained unchanged, with the cumulative rate sitting at 5.2% after more than 354,000 tests in the past year and the seven-day positivity rate remaining at 1.5% as of Thursday.

The number of people hospitalized locally for the virus dropped by one, down to eight COVID patients, MCHD reported. Between both Carle BroMenn and OSF St. Joseph medical centers, 91% of all total hospital beds were reported as in-use, along with 81% of intensive care unit beds.

No additional deaths were reported.

'This is important to us'

State data also shows the county has moved to having 41% of the overall population fully-vaccinated, or about 71,100 people. Nearly 149,800 doses have been administered.

Manko said health officials would like to see the percentage of the population that's fully vaccinated increase, but told reporters Friday that "it's been difficult."

"McLean County being the largest county in the state per square mile has been probably one of the challenges for us in being able to get to that higher population," she said. "... Even though the majority of us are located within the cities of Bloomington-Normal, we have an enormous population all over the county, so getting to all those numbers is really where one of our biggest challenges lies."

Manko said the department will continue "trying our best ... to reach those remote locations."

She added that county's demographics tend to "skew a little young," meaning there is a bracket that isn't — and won't be — eligible to be vaccinated.

Of those aged 16-19, Manko said, 29% of teens in the county have received at one dose, with 19% considered fully-vaccinated.

For those aged 20-24, 29% having received at least one dose and 20% considered fully-vaccinated.

Of those 25-29, 40% have received at least one dose and 30% are considered fully-vaccinated.

"We still need to work in that younger 20s, 18-19 to 24 age category," Manko said. "So many people in that age category have also had COVID and believes that they don't need to get vaccinated, so we're working on messaging about that.

"I really think it is up to the adults who have an influence on people who are in their late teens and early 20s — (possibly) the parents, to sit down and talk with their kids and say, 'This is important to us.'"

The Associated Press and Chicago Tribune contributed to this report.