Watch now: Report shows COVID impact on McLean County nursing homes

BLOOMINGTON — Medicare patients in Illinois nursing homes were among some of the hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a report issued by a federal government watchdog.

The report from the office of the inspector general for the Department of Health and Human Services found that deaths among Medicare patients rose by 32% last year and that four in 10 of those patients had or likely had COVID-19 in 2020. Overall, deaths increased by just more than 169,000 from the prior year.

Medicare beneficiaries in nursing homes who had or likely had COVID went from about a quarter in late June to half in late December, the report said.

Data from the state and federal governments on COVID in Illinois nursing homes isn’t denoted in a way that separates Medicare beneficiaries from those who are not, instead tracking COVID-19 by how many cases there were in each facility by resident or staff member.

Overall, there have been 79,558 infections in nursing homes across the state, along with 10, 519 deaths, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

“This is something that was definitely going to hit folks,” Illinois Health Care Association Executive Director Matt Hartman told The Pantagraph. “I think at the beginning, people has some inclination to think that ‘this is something happening in cities — this is never going to happen here.’”

“Certainly, those people were misguided. Many of them, I don’t think, had an understanding of a pandemic — how infectious disease works. And then that panned out, because in the country, only 64 buildings out of over 15,000 never saw a case.”

Steps being taken, officials say

That COVID-19 has a presence in a long-term care facility isn’t immediately a mark of “non-compliance” to federal standards, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services officials note in a preface to COVID data.

In fact, not every facility in McLean County that CMS reported as having “deficiency” had shortcomings specific to COVID.

A review of available CMS and IDPH reports by The Pantagraph indicated the McLean County Nursing Home, Heritage in Normal and Westminister Village were those with documented deficiencies specifically related to COVID over the past year.

In late November and December 2020 at the McLean County Nursing Home, a failure to separate one, asymptomatic COVID-positive resident from another resident — identified only as R2 and R3, respectively, in reports — resulted in R3’s doctor prescribing hospice care after R3 contracted the virus.

Administrator Terri Edens, who has been in the position since June 2020, said in an email to The Pantagraph she couldn’t speak about the situation specifically without giving away identifying information but could detail “what we are currently doing at the facility,” which includes isolating new residents who are unvaccinated or were exposed to someone with COVID.

“We are following CDC guidelines on a daily basis. Our goal is to prevent introduction and the spread of respiratory germs by continually monitoring our residents for symptoms, screening our staff and all visitors every day,” she wrote. “We are assuring everyone uses (personal protective equipment), and wears it appropriately. Handwashing and using hand sanitizer has now become routine for a lot of us.”

At Westminister Village in Bloomington, a survey December 2020 showed one staff member didn’t wipe down a blood pressure arm cuff before placing it on another patient and another staff member wore two surgical masks instead of the recommended N-95 mask in the presence of someone who was COVID-symptomatic.

Administrator Barb Nathan said she believes eight or so inspections were made of the campus over the past year, with those two issues the only ones found in that frame. The mask issue was corrected as soon as it was noted, she said, and the cuff-related incident was “not the standard.”

“Did these two incidents contribute to the incidence of COVID as Westminister Village? No,” she said. “We also work with human beings and we are caring for individual residents. So, sometimes, things aren’t exactly as they should be at a moment in time. It doesn’t mean a place is bad.”

A similar PPE situation played out at Heritage Health in Normal in October, in which multiple staff members didn’t wear full PPE in the presence of patients who were isolating for a 14-day period after transferring into the facility or coming from the hospital.

In violation of a COVID-specific policy the long-term care home adopted last year, signage to identify such patients and a list of what PPE was required to be in their presence was not posted accordingly.

A spokesperson for the company, which has 48 locations across the state, has not yet responded for comment.

Focusing on preparing

Hartman, whose nonprofit organization represents about 500 facilities across the state, said survey reports don’t tell the whole story of COVID in nursing homes.

“I think the differentiation, though, is in how buildings handled it,” he said. "It's how they handled it when they got there and the outcomes that came of that."

Edens said learning how to navigate "through this pandemic has been challenging and is a continual work in progress but something we take very serious to keep our residents and staff as safe as we can."

"Our Infection Control RN and team are continually assuring our Emergency Preparedness Plans are up to date and in place. We keep staff updated with changes and monitor PPE inventory and usage. For any issues we do find, we take corrective action and address immediately," she said.

Added Nathan: "Surveys, sort of, I think give us the opportunity to look at ourselves and how can we do things better — how are we training people and following up. We all believe everybody in this industry wants to be doing the right thing and this journey was unbelievable."

That's exactly the reason the HHS inspector general released the Medicare patient death and case information, officials wrote, which is one report in a series with more information to come.

"It is important that we understand the extent of the outbreaks in nursing homes, including the increase in deaths, to not only acknowledge the pandemic’s toll," the document said, "but to improve efforts to mitigate the damage of the continuing pandemic, and better prepare for future public health emergencies."

