Watch now: Residents from across Illinois travel to Springfield for COVID-19 vaccine

Gail O'Neill, director of the Sangamon County Department of Public Health, said the number of people willing to travel from the Chicago area to the Illinois State Fairgrounds for COVID-19 vaccine took her aback.

"I was quite surprised that people couldn't find vaccine in their own area," she said.

Based on orders from Gov. JB Pritzker, the pool of Illinoisans who qualify for vaccine in the state's 1B priority group will expand on Thursday to people 16 through 64 years old who have chronic health conditions, as well as those who are cancer survivors. The expansion won't have an immediate impact at the fairgrounds vaccination site because appointments have been booked up and limited vaccine supplies have prevented officials from opening up more slots, O'Neill said.

But when new appointments are available, people in the expanded 1B category will be served, she said. Public health officials won't require a doctor's note to prove that vaccine seekers have qualifying conditions. Instead, the honor system will be used, O'Neill said.

Cihla has preexisting conditions that land him in the expanded phase 1B group. He said he feels like everyone has been respectful of their places in line and willing to wait for their turn.