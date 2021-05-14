BLOOMINGTON — An abrupt decision from the federal government aimed at freeing the vaccinated from wearing masks in most places has left a wake of division among government, health and business officials whose responses to the revised guidance have varied wildly.

On Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced those who are fully vaccinated no longer have to wear masks in many indoor and outdoor settings and can drop social distancing — with some exceptions.

Those exceptions include places where masks or distancing are “required by federal (and) state … laws, rules and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance.”

In short: Many places, including chain stores, local government offices, daycares, medical settings and small business will continue to require masks and social distancing despite the revised guidelines.

While around a dozen states have either already dropped or announced plans to drop mask mandates, Illinois is still awaiting revisions from Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the state Department of Public Health to an executive order that prescribed a May 2020-era mask mandate until June 30. Spokeswoman Jordan Abudayyeh said Pritzker planned to make changes in accordance with CDC guidelines, but didn't provide a timeline.

"The governor believes firmly in following the science and is working to revise his executive orders in line with the CDC guidance lifting additional mitigations for vaccinated people,” she said in a statement. “The scientists' message is clear: if you are vaccinated, you can safely do much more.”

For some, it's welcome news.

Judy Atherton, 79, of Congerville, was masked as she walked into the Jewel-Osco at 901 S. Cottage Ave. in Normal on Friday, but in her opinion, the CDC’s announcement came later than it should have.

“I think the guidance was long overdue,” Atherton said. “I think the science said this a long ago. I don’t know why they’ve been dragging their feet on it, so I’m excited.”

Ryan Sheehan, 31, Bloomington, who said he is vaccinated, wasn’t sure whether the CDC guidance came at the right time or not, but he’s confident in it.

“I trust the opinions of the experts,” Sheehan said. “They’re the ones that are really evaluating the data and trying to figure out when the timing is right. I think it feels a little bit difficult to take the mask off at this point because you’re so used to it.”

But as further guidance from state officials is awaited, local governments, small business owners and private citizens are weighing the implications of whether to go mask-free.

'City employees will continue to wear masks'

In Bloomington, city employees — regardless of their vaccine status — must still wear masks while on the job, Deputy City Manager Billy Tyus confirmed to The Pantagraph on Friday.

"We’ve always followed state requirements which is what governs this issue in Illinois and will continue to do so with any rules we issue applicable to city employees," Tyus wrote in an emailed statement to The Pantagraph.

"City employees will continue to wear masks while we finalize the specifics for public facilities and return to work policies," Tyus wrote. "Don’t forget, the issue is bigger than whether or not masks will be required. There is a critical vaccination component and related disclosures that organizations have to work through as well."

Bloomington does not require its employees to get vaccinated, nor does it mandate that they report their vaccination status to the city.

Even though it is a home-rule municipality, the city has not enacted its own mask policy for the general public. It instead has followed the state's lead by backing and enforcing mask mandates outlined in executive orders implemented by Pritzker's office.

Tyus said that means "there is no local requirement or guidance that conflicts with the new CDC guidelines."

Friday's confirmation also comes after City Manager Tim Gleason on Monday hinted that the city was aiming to reopen its facilities June 1 or June 2 under the "bridge phase" of the Restore Illinois Plan.

Gleason, at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020, signed an order shuttering to the public a range of city facilities, including City Hall and the city’s portion of the Government Center. Many of those locations, including Miller Park Zoo, have partially reopened under previous phases of the Restore Illinois Plan.

The month-long bridge phase loosens capacity limits for office spaces, permitting them to increase from 50 to 60% capacity.

Gleason said that change means city leaders are weighing how city staff can return to the facilities, work from home or follow a hybrid workplace model.

“We’re looking internally, what do we do with these city facilities and thinking about reopening all city facilities the first or the second of June,” Gleason said. “What does that return look like once we do get the green light? We’ll probably implement far more city staff returning to work at 60% capacity.”

Normal adopted a mask policy for its employees last fall, but the town is evaluating that policy following the CDC's announcement, Communications Director Cathy Oloffson said in an email to The Pantagraph.

The town is waiting on IDPH guidance before implementing new guidelines for its employees; IDPH did not respond to a request from The Pantagraph for comment on when new guidance could be expected.

"I think in terms of town employees, I think their comfort level will have as much to do with it than anything,” Normal Mayor Chris Koos said Friday in an interview with The Pantagraph.

As for businesses, Koos said erring on the side of caution would be the best course of action, but mask requirements would be unique to individual businesses.

He added that the majority of businesses and residents have acted responsibly throughout the pandemic

"We're just asking people to be cautious," said Koos. "A large portion of the population has been vaccinated, but younger people have not yet. The last thing we want to see happen is an increase in positive rates and hospitalizations and have to back off (of reopening)."

All Normal facilities have been open to the public since last June, but public meetings have remained virtual. Koos said public meetings would not return to in person until Illinois enters phase five of the state's reopening plan.

'I'll give people the benefit of the doubt'

While the CDC's guidance allows fully vaccinated people to enter indoor spaces like retail establishments and grocery stores without wearing a mask, there's no clear direction on how those businesses might screen patrons for their vaccination status or enforce the new changes.

That's part of the calculus behind Elizabeth Aspbury's plan to require masks through the weekend for people who want to shop at her used book and mixed media store, Bobzbay, in downtown Bloomington.

“At this time we’re still requiring people who want to come inside to wear masks,” Aspbury said. “We’re just not comfortable yet, and want to give it some time.”

A few mask-less customers have tried to shop since the change was announced, Aspbury said. When she asked them to mask up, they were “not too aggressive” about the request.

She said she hopes compliance continues over the next few days as she and other business owners navigate the new measures.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We’ll see how it goes,” Aspbury said.

Scott McCormick, the owner of Reckless Saint, said he plans to implement an "honor system" for his customers: For those who have been fully vaccinated — or at least say they have been — masks are optional. For those who have not been fully vaccinated, masks are required.

"I'll give people the benefit of the doubt ... and it's kind of a privacy thing to ask if they've been vaccinated," McCormick said while cleaning a piece of stereo equipment. "The rules seem like they could change any minute."

Most corporate retail establishments with locations across the Twin Cities have had mandates in place since last year, requiring customers and employees to wear face coverings while in-store.

Many in statements to The Pantagraph on Friday said they wouldn't immediately alter those mandates.

Michigan-based supercenter chain Meijer, which has a store at 1900 E. College Ave. in Normal, in a statement said although the new mask guidance is in place, "many state or local orders in the Meijer footprint remain in effect."

"In order to help ensure the continued health and safety of all its team members and customers, Meijer continues to require face coverings by anyone entering a Meijer store or Meijer Express station at all locations, except where medical conditions prevent them from wearing one," the company said.

A spokesperson for St. Louis-based supermarket chain Schnuck Markets, which has local stores at 1701 E. Empire St. in Bloomington and 1750 Bradford Lane in Normal, said its leadership team "will continue to review our facemask policies across our 111 stores in four states."

German-owned discount supermarket Aldi, which has a store in each of the Twin Cities, said in a statement that it will "continue to require all employees and customers to wear a face covering when shopping in our stores and to maintain social distancing."

Local businesses in uptown Normal are also approaching the updated guidelines more cautiously.

At Pub II, employees will continue wearing masks regardless of vaccinations, said General Manager Luke Rokos. The pub, 102 N. Linden St., Normal, does not plan on changing its masking requirements until IDPH releases new guidelines and the mask mandate has been lifted.

"It's all in a gray area as of right now. I’m still requiring our staff to wear masks," Rokos said. "As far as customers go, I don’t see a legal way to verify that they’ve been vaccinated.”

Because there is no way for businesses to verify people are vaccinated, Rokos said he and his staff are "going to trust the general public to follow the guidelines" when it comes to masking up.

"As long as the scientists that are much smarter than me believe that's safe for the general public, we'll follow that," he said.

Homebound are next vaccination target in McLean County McLean County Health Department officials said they are "trying to identify" segments of the population that still don't have access to the vaccine.

For the Garlic Press, 108 W. North St., Normal, which sells a variety of professional cookware, co-owner Pam Locsin said she and her staff are excited about the updated mask guidelines.

"We think it's been a positive step," said Locsin, adding that her entire staff has at least received one dose of the vaccine. "This has been a very long journey and we're looking forward to it."

For customers who are hesitant, Locsin said she has encouraged shoppers to visit during the morning or early afternoon hours Monday through Friday when there are fewer visitors. She said online and curbside pickup have continued to be successful alternatives to in-person shopping.

Down the street from the cookware shop, D.P. Dough is remaining cautious, said owner Ryan Fiala. The 121 E. Beaufort St. restaurant will continue to require customers to remain masked when interacting with employees, regardless of vaccination status.

The restaurant plans to gradually loosen restrictions and reopen its dining room as state guidelines allow.

“We’re going to basically treat every customer like they haven’t been vaccinated," said Fiala, adding that he and his employees "feel much better when customers are masked."

He said, "I understand the desire to return to normal, and we’re there with our customers. I just want to do it responsibly. We’ve come too far to take a giant step back."

Exceptions to the rule

Not every setting is a mask-free one for the fully vaccinated, even if that’s what the cursory reading of the CDC’s guidance suggests.

Employees of and people who live in congregate settings — like prisons, jails, homeless shelters or group homes — are still required to mask up, vaccinated or not.

Illinois schools have been advised by IDPH to “continue to follow the CDC’s school guidance until more people and children are vaccinated.” Pending further guidance from IDPH, daycares following instructions from the Department of Children and Family Services will likely continue to practice masking for children ages 2 years and older, as well as adults regardless of vaccine status.

Medical settings like doctors offices, hospitals and nursing homes will also keep mask and distance requirements, per the CDC, although it's a practice some health care providers say should extend indefinitely.

+3 Watch now: McLean County bipartisan panel to draw redistricting maps McLean County Board Chairman John McIntyre said Thursday the board will adopt a bi-partisan advisory committee to draw three new district maps, as the board must develop new districts following the decennial census.

“In a health care setting where we’re dealing with sick and immune-compromised individuals and we’re in close proximity with an often-unknown vaccination status, it becomes really imperative that we use masking in all of those instances,” OSF St. Joseph Medical Center’s Vice President and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Paul Pedersen told The Pantagraph.

It’s “not just for the caregiver, but also for the patient, the family, the visitor — all of those folks. We’re protecting each other from those things that are there.”

Trevon, a 24-year-old Bloomington resident who declined to share a last name, believes wearing a mask is also about protecting himself.

“I don’t think I’ll stop wearing my mask, because you just never know,” he said. “People who aren’t vaccinated might not wear their mask, so I’ll still wear mine when going into groups of people.”

Pedersen pointed to nearly-nonexistent levels of influenza last year as an indicator of masks’ ability to prevent spreading viral illnesses to other people.

Even though a person is fully vaccinated, he said, not wearing a mask means a vaccinated person can pass the virus to someone unvaccinated — something for anyone to consider before ditching the mask entirely.

“I think that's entirely appropriate that we continue to do that for the protection of each other from ourselves,” he said.

“Protecting each other is a basic, human characteristic in a large group of people, and I think that’s an important thing for us all to remember as we continue to deal with a pandemic that may be — hopefully — winding itself down because of immunization and lack of spreading.”

McLean County Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight said it's important to remember the revised mask guidance is just that: Guidance, not a hard and fast rule, that could be subject adjustment later on.

"It's what CDC has put out based on the data that they have now," she said. "As they get more data... guidance has has changed throughout this pandemic."

"So nothing, I think, is out of the question — which is why we're encouraging everyone to get vaccinated, because we do know that is effective in helping us control the spread."

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sierra Henry Normal Reporter Follow Sierra Henry Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today