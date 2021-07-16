 Skip to main content
Watch now: Salmonella tied to salads from Illinois farm

SPRINGFIELD — At least eight people contracted salmonella typhimurium from a northern Illinois farm's salads, the Illinois Department of Public Health said Friday. 

IDPH is working with the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Food and Drug Administration to investigate an outbreak that officials say is tied to New York-based BrightFarms company. 

BrightFarms runs a 160,000 square-foot indoor farming operation in Rochelle, which distributes produce and related food products across Illinois, Wisconsin, Missouri and Iowa. 

According to the FDA, the Rochelle operation produced a "Sunny Crunch" salad that "interview data and shopper card records show that (eight) people ate or bought... before they got sick." 

The salads were distributed in Illinois, Wisconsin, Iowa and Indiana.

BrightFarms Sunny Crunch salad

A photo of the packaged salad the FDA and Illinois Department of Public Health say is tied to at least eight cases of salmonella. The outbreak has affected at least five people in Illinois and three in Wisconsin. 

The FDA reported three cases of salmonella were identified among people in Wisconsin; IDPH said Friday the five cases in Illinois were identified in Cook, DuPage and McHenry counties. 

"However, IDPH is still working with federal officials to determine where the BrightFarms brand Sunny Crunch salad... was distributed in Illinois, so people could potentially be exposed across the state," the agency said in a release. 

Symptoms consistent with salmonella were first reported on June 10, with the most recent case identified on Thursday. Signs of the bacterial infection include headache, abdominal cramping, muscle ache, fever, nausea and vomiting. 

IDPH said those who experience such symptoms within 12-72 hours of eating a Sunny Crunch salad should contact a healthcare provider. 

"Anyone that has purchased BrightFarms brand Sunny Crunch salad produced in Rochelle, IL should not eat it and should throw it away, even if some of it was eaten and no one has gotten sick," the department said in a statement. "Surfaces and containers that may have touched the contaminated products should be washed using hot and soapy water." 

IDPH said it's working with local health departments to identify any additional cases tied to the salads. State and federal investigators are also trying to determine whether any other products are contaminated. 

Build your health & fitness knowledge

