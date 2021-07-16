Watch now: Salmonella tied to salads from Illinois farm

SPRINGFIELD — At least eight people contracted salmonella typhimurium from a northern Illinois farm's salads, the Illinois Department of Public Health said Friday.
IDPH is working with the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Food and Drug Administration to investigate an outbreak that officials say is tied to New York-based BrightFarms company.
"However, IDPH is still working with federal officials to determine where the BrightFarms brand Sunny Crunch salad... was distributed in Illinois, so people could potentially be exposed across the state," the agency said in a release.
Symptoms consistent with salmonella were first reported on June 10, with the most recent case identified on Thursday. Signs of the bacterial infection include headache, abdominal cramping, muscle ache, fever, nausea and vomiting.
IDPH said those who experience such symptoms within 12-72 hours of eating a Sunny Crunch salad should contact a healthcare provider.
"Anyone that has purchased BrightFarms brand Sunny Crunch salad produced in Rochelle, IL should not eat it and should throw it away, even if some of it was eaten and no one has gotten sick," the department said in a statement. "Surfaces and containers that may have touched the contaminated products should be washed using hot and soapy water."
IDPH said it's working with local health departments to identify any additional cases tied to the salads. State and federal investigators are also trying to determine whether any other products are contaminated.
A photo of the packaged salad the FDA and Illinois Department of Public Health say is tied to at least eight cases of salmonella. The outbreak has affected at least five people in Illinois and three in Wisconsin.