Watch now: Senior technology training persists past pandemic in Bloomington-Normal

In the Bloomington-Normal area, Kosuth said, there's been a positive response to the peer-to-peer training idea, which would equip older adults to teach other, older adults how to do what they're interested in, be it Facebook, Photoshop or something else. It's enough of a response, she said, to make her feel "gratified."

"I'm hoping that if the program proves itself to be valuable to users here that that maybe the senior professionals might be willing to go out to the rural areas," she said. "We're trying to take this step by step, and manage expectations and want to make sure that we're doing the best we can to meet the needs that are out there, considering the constraints of our grant funding and staffing."

Similarly, Real's nonprofit was hoping to ramp up efforts to deliver more technological training at area libraries or nursing homes, something that was in demand before COVID hit, but was halted when group classes weren't able to meet, she said.

"There is a lot of interested but it hasn't gelled yet to have a bona fide program," she said. "We want deliverables and we know there is more we can do."