Watch now: Senior technology training persists past pandemic in Bloomington-Normal

BLOOMINGTON — The coronavirus pandemic has caused more seniors to embrace technology.
"The pandemic did push that forward," East Central Illinois Area Agency on Aging Executive Director Susan Real said. "For many people, they said they'd never participate in a Zoom meeting — and they are."
Some area agencies hope they can continue to narrow the digital gap that exists between older adults and their younger counterparts, those with easy access to internet and those without. Although the pandemic may be abating, the push for broader internet and technological literacy persists.
Elizabeth Kosuth, a grant program manager at Illinois State University's Mennonite School of Nursing, said the pandemic brought to the forefront the frustrations of "older adults struggling with the social isolation, and the need for avenues to help older adults take advantage of technology to reduce social isolation to increase their access to health care" and other areas.
That's why part of a federal Health Resources and Services Administration grant Kosuth helps to manage is being directed toward establishing peer-to-peer technology classes throughout McLean County.
"The research that I have done is that you need to be able to meet (seniors) where they are at," she said. "So if you can approach it with, 'What would you like to do?' ... I think that's the best way to get them interested."
In the Bloomington-Normal area, Kosuth said, there's been a positive response to the peer-to-peer training idea, which would equip older adults to teach other, older adults how to do what they're interested in, be it Facebook, Photoshop or something else. It's enough of a response, she said, to make her feel "gratified."
"I'm hoping that if the program proves itself to be valuable to users here that that maybe the senior professionals might be willing to go out to the rural areas," she said. "We're trying to take this step by step, and manage expectations and want to make sure that we're doing the best we can to meet the needs that are out there, considering the constraints of our grant funding and staffing."
Similarly, Real's nonprofit was hoping to ramp up efforts to deliver more technological training at area libraries or nursing homes, something that was in demand before COVID hit, but was halted when group classes weren't able to meet, she said.
"There is a lot of interested but it hasn't gelled yet to have a bona fide program," she said. "We want deliverables and we know there is more we can do."
One thing Real hopes to bring to McLean County: More devices in seniors' hands. Last year, the state kicked off the Illinois Care Connections program, which helped agencies like long-term care facilities apply to receive devices like iPads or desktop computers for their residents.
Slated to continue through September 2021, the program is already out of money, Real said, adding that not too many older adults in the area were able to get the devices, given the state's limited supply.
"That program may surface with a little more thought of delivery and I will make a point of thinking about making sure that nursing home residents," she said. "When it comes to placing devices with it there needs to be support technical support — sometimes the nursing home staff are not able to do that. Then we have to decide as to where the support would come from and that's certainly a worthy challenge and when I'm willing to take on."