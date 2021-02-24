Watch now: State largely shipping second doses because 'now's the time that people are eligible,' Pritzker says

WEST PEORIA — As vaccine supply continues to limit the ability of health providers to vaccinate all eligible people who want the COVID-19 shot, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Wednesday he feels optimistic that Illinois is "getting closer and closer to widespread availability that we all want."
Pritzker's comments came during a stop at a vaccination site in West Peoria. He said projections from the federal government and vaccine manufacturers estimate the state will "receive an average of at least 100,000 doses per day by mid-March."
"I just want to be clear to everybody: Things are getting better," he said.
The governor's comments come as some counties — including McLean — have, in recent weeks, focused largely on second-dose vaccinations; clinics run by the McLean County Health Department and Carle BroMenn Medical Center are among those.
Recent updates from McLean County Health Department have cited the Illinois Department of Public Health "allocating" shipments of vaccine based on the need for second doses, limiting the health department's ability to offer first-dose clinics.
"You're hearing a few rumblings from public health departments around the state, 'Hey, I'm getting more second-dose vaccines to push into people's arms now than I am first — I'd like to have more first,'" Pritzker said of the concerns. "Well, we're getting those second-dose vaccines because now's the time that people are eligible for that second dose."
Locally, all clinics run by MCHD and Carle BroMenn Medical Center are for those in need of a second-dose, including people whose appointments on Feb. 16 and 19 were delayed due to severe weather. Clinics still to come this week include:
- Thursday, Feb. 25, at the Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington for those eligible residents due and scheduled for their second dose of vaccine, including those rescheduled from the clinic on Feb. 16.
- Friday, Feb. 26, at the Activity and Recreation Center in Normal for McLean County residents due and scheduled for their second dose of vaccine.
MCHD reported Wednesday that nearly 29,000 people have received at least one dose of vaccine in the county. That figure reflects doses administered by other providers in the area such as retail pharmacies; Pritzker said the issue faced by those "larger pharmacies" mirrors that of the state.
"It's a supply issue," he said. "The prior administration signed agreements with very large, national pharmacies to distribute to them; they are under a contract that's preexisting. As vaccine doses are increased to the states and more is available to the federal government, either the smaller pharmacies will be able to get their doses directly from the federal government, or our counties and our state pharmacies will handle those needs, but, again, it's a supply issue at this point."
COVID-19 update
Just 11 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in McLean County, MCHD reported Wednesday. The total number of cases confirmed since nearly a year ago is 14,433.
The county's test positivity rate continues to remain low, sitting at 2.6% as of Tuesday, with more than 239,500 tests having been done so far.
The number of people in area hospitals with the virus wasn't reported Wednesday; MCHD said 21 county residents are hospitalized due to complications of COVID-19.
Nearly all county hospital beds remain filled (91%) with the number of available ICU beds increasing slightly to 73% in use, compared to Tuesday's 77%.