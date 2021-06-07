Watch now: Test positivity rate hits low in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County virus statistics dipped to another low Monday, four days ahead of Illinois' planned shift into Phase 5, in which all sectors of the state can drop COVID-era capacity limits.

New data from the McLean County Health Department shows the county's seven-day test positivity rate fell to .07% as of Sunday. That's below the state's seven-day positivity rate, which was at 1.4% as of Sunday.

MCHD also reported just seven newly-confirmed cases of the virus over the weekend, bumping the cumulative total seen since last year to 18,404.

The active number of cases was at 63 as of Monday, with MCHD reporting that 57 people are isolating at home due to exposure and six county residents are hospitalized as COVID patients.

× Please log in to keep reading. {{featured_button_text}} Enjoy unlimited articles at one of our lowest prices ever.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

While MCHD reported five people are locally hospitalized due to COVID-19, an internal Carle Health dashboard indicated six patients at its Normal-based hospital are considered COVID patients as of Monday. Between Carle BroMenn and OSF St. Joseph medical centers, 82% of all, total beds were reported as filled, as were 77% of all intensive care unit beds.

One additional death has been reportedly tied to COVID. MCHD said a woman in her 70s who was not affiliated with long-term care brings the virus' death toll to 231.

Vaccine update

More than 151,000 doses of vaccine have been administered so far in McLean County.

Just more than 42% of the county's overall population is considered fully-vaccinated — that's about 72,991 people.

Statewide, the Illinois Department of Public Health estimated Monday that 51% of all adults in the state are considered full-vaccinated, with 68% of adults having received at least one dose of vaccine.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0