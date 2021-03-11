Watch now: The Illinois National Guard brought the manpower. Now, McLean County is waiting for more vaccine.

Last week, a vaccine equity initiative for urban areas and communities of color was announced.

“Rural communities deserve the same protections from the virus that suburban and urban communities get,” Pritzker said. “While national demand is still higher than national supply, my team is allocating what we receive from the federal government across the state as soon as we get it.”

Speaking in a news conference at a mass vaccination site in Morris Thursday, Pritzker said he’s encouraged that the state is “getting to the end” of the COVID-19 pandemic, but he continued to stress patience as the state works to vaccinate residents.

Pritzker also expressed optimism that “medium-sized” gatherings could take place late this summer, including conventions and outdoor events, with safety precautions in place.

“We're going to keep moving as we can, based upon the guidance of the scientists,” Pritzker said during a press conference in Morris.