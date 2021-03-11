Watch now: The Illinois National Guard brought the manpower. Now, McLean County is waiting for more vaccine.

BLOOMINGTON — Men and women in uniform dotted the floor of Grossinger Motors Arena on Thursday, directing soon-to-be vaccinated people where to go and working administrative tasks at the front door.
It was the second day Illinois Army and Air National Guard members worked a COVID-19 vaccine clinic alongside the McLean County Health Department.
Grossinger Motors Arena has served as a mass vaccination site for McLean County since January and, if at capacity, could be used to administer around 4,600 doses per day.
Whether that figure will increase depends on supply from the Illinois Department of Public Health that, so far, hasn’t matched demand.
Now with the manpower in place, local officials hope the state will send more shipments of vaccine to match the Guard's mission of increasing the capacity of MCHD to get needles in arms.
“With luck, we’ll start seeing some good increases in the amount of vaccines we’re getting every week,” health department spokeswoman Marianne Manko said.
Around 3,300 doses are slated to come to the county next week, a slight boost from the 2,900 doses originally allotted a week prior. So far, around 9.5% of McLean County residents have received both doses of vaccine, or around 16,516 people.
The state’s seven-day rolling average for doses administered stands at 98,116, the highest mark to date, while the seven-day rolling COVID-19 positivity rate stood at 2.2%, matching a pandemic low.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker also announced Thursday a new initiative focusing on vaccine access for rural parts of the state. The state will begin to direct federal deliveries of doses to nine critical access hospitals, including Hopedale Medical Complex in Tazewell County, Gibson Area Hospital and Health Services in Ford County and Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital in Logan County. Others are in Christian, Hamilton, Mercer, Montgomery, Vermillion and Wayne counties.
The nine locations include hospitals in downstate Christian, Ford, Hamilton, Logan, Mercer, Montgomery, Tazewell, Vermillion and Wayne counties.
Last week, a vaccine equity initiative for urban areas and communities of color was announced.
“Rural communities deserve the same protections from the virus that suburban and urban communities get,” Pritzker said. “While national demand is still higher than national supply, my team is allocating what we receive from the federal government across the state as soon as we get it.”
Speaking in a news conference at a mass vaccination site in Morris Thursday, Pritzker said he’s encouraged that the state is “getting to the end” of the COVID-19 pandemic, but he continued to stress patience as the state works to vaccinate residents.
Pritzker also expressed optimism that “medium-sized” gatherings could take place late this summer, including conventions and outdoor events, with safety precautions in place.
“We're going to keep moving as we can, based upon the guidance of the scientists,” Pritzker said during a press conference in Morris.
The state currently remains in Phase 4 of the Restore Illinois reopening plan, which prevents gatherings of more than 50 people. Phase 5 is triggered when “either a vaccine is developed to prevent additional spread of COVID-19, a treatment option is readily available that ensures health care capacity is no longer a concern, or there are no new cases over a sustained period.”
Pritzker noted that new variants of the virus that could be transmitted more easily were of concern and could prevent a widespread immediate reopening.
“I want to get to Phase 5 as fast as humanly possible,” Pritzker said Thursday. “We're being cautious, but I'm also cautiously optimistic. It's one of the reasons why we've begun to open up even more.”
County Board Chairman John McIntyre said the financial state of county government is “about as good as you can hope for the circumstances we’ve had to go through.”
In McLean County, 28 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Thursday and an unchanged seven-day test positivity rate, sitting at 2.3% as of Wednesday. That brings the county's total number of confirmed cases to 14,741 since last March. No additional deaths were announced.
Area hospitals reported a surge in intensive care unit bed availability, with 46% filled as of Thursday morning, although 90% of all other beds are considered in use. The number of patients in all county hospitals wasn't known at the time of MCHD's report, but 25 McLean residents are hospitalized as a result of the virus.
More than 44,700 shots have been administered in the county.
Capitol News Illinois contributed to this report.