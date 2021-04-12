Watch now: Universal vaccine eligibility in Illinois signals increased supply, focus on youth

The race to vaccinate as many people as possible on Monday was likely best seen at Illinois State University, where 1,400 one-shot Johnson & Johnson doses were readied for student arms.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"I was nervous about it because it's different - I was one of those people who started off as skeptical," senior Lexi Epps said of her Monday experience. "But it was really quick, everything went smoothly. I expect to be able to now... be in a safer spot and have my family in a safer spot."

Monday's clinic was one of two this week, aimed at inoculating as many students as possible before spring break. Locally, however, while appointments continue to fill, Manko said there's been a slight reduction in demand.

"We are finding supply and demand a bit lower than we wanted," spokeswoman Marianne Manko said. "A couple of months ago we were filling up appointments within 15 minutes. Then it was a few hours, and then as we continued to lengthen our be our Phase 1B and 1B Plus, it was a little bit longer. We did notice that we could go 24 hours and 36 hours without having everything filled."