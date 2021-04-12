Watch now: Universal vaccine eligibility in Illinois signals increased supply, focus on youth

BLOOMINGTON — When universal vaccine eligibility was first announced by Gov. J.B. Pritzker in mid-March, it signaled optimism that the state's supply of vaccine would increase greatly in the following weeks.
Now state officials are hopeful that the expansion of vaccine eligibility to residents 16 years and older starting Monday will help curb an resurgence of the virus — and its more severe variants — that's evidenced by rising case numbers and hospitalizations.
"Having the vaccine as easily accessible as possible for as many people as possible is crucial as we are seeing an increase in cases and hospitalizations,” Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said. “Right now, it’s a race between vaccine and variants. We are seeing more variants being detected, but we are also seeing vaccinations increase."
The variants have hit home.
In McLean County, it was the UK variant that was confirmed first, in mid-February. Now, Health Department spokeswoman Marianne Manko said, the Brazil variant has also been confirmed in one case.
In response, the IDPH sent extra shipments of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to McLean and Peoria counties, hoping the single-dose vaccine will curb the virus' spread as more people become vaccinated.
The race to vaccinate as many people as possible on Monday was likely best seen at Illinois State University, where 1,400 one-shot Johnson & Johnson doses were readied for student arms.
"I was nervous about it because it's different - I was one of those people who started off as skeptical," senior Lexi Epps said of her Monday experience. "But it was really quick, everything went smoothly. I expect to be able to now... be in a safer spot and have my family in a safer spot."
Monday's clinic was one of two this week, aimed at inoculating as many students as possible before spring break. Locally, however, while appointments continue to fill, Manko said there's been a slight reduction in demand.
"We are finding supply and demand a bit lower than we wanted," spokeswoman Marianne Manko said. "A couple of months ago we were filling up appointments within 15 minutes. Then it was a few hours, and then as we continued to lengthen our be our Phase 1B and 1B Plus, it was a little bit longer. We did notice that we could go 24 hours and 36 hours without having everything filled."
All county health department and Illinois National Guard-run mass vaccination site this week are second-dose clinics — reserved for people who've already gotten their first shot. The Grossinger Motors Arena has been used for mass vaccinations, although it was utilized on Monday.
Illinois' mandatory move to universal eligibility comes a week before the federal government plans to do the same on April 19, the date which President Joe Biden has set for all states to open eligibility to all those 18 years and older.
Over the past week, 132,188 doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been administered daily on average in Illinois as of Monday, an increase of more than 27,000 from the daily average one week ago.
IDPH's top doctor said the rush for vaccines needs to continue for the state to beat a possible resurgence.
"We need vaccinations to outpace the variants," Ezike said.