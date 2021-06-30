Watch now: Vaccinated should wear masks, says McLean County health official

BLOOMINGTON — Those who are fully vaccinated should continue to wear masks in public to aid efforts to curb the spread of the Delta COVID-19 variant, the McLean County Health Department said Wednesday.

Although fewer than 10 cases of the virus were reported in the past week, the upcoming weekend presents opportunities for that statistic to increase after people travel and gather for the holiday, officials warned.

"This, as the highly contagious Delta variant continues to spread across the U.S. and has already been identified as one of the primary reasons for an upsurge in new COVID-19 cases in some state," MCHD said. "Fully vaccinated people may choose to continue wearing masks in crowded, close and poorly ventilated areas, and continue with other preventive measures like social distancing, as added precautions to help us continue on the path we are currently on."

As it does each week, MCHD urged those who have not yet done so to consider getting vaccinated, adding that the COVID-19 vaccine is now available at the department's building in downtown Bloomington.

"This makes it especially convenient for parents with children who need any type of vaccinations before classes begin in August," MCHD said. "Most local schools will resume in-classroom instruction in mid-August. In order to ensure (children are) fully vaccinated against the... virus before classes begin, the MCHD recommends getting the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine (the only vaccine presently authorized for adolescents age 12-17) no later than the first full week in July."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

So far, around 163,000 doses of vaccine have been administered in McLean County, with just more than 46% of the overall population — 80,651 people — considered fully vaccinated.

COVID-19 update

Two more deaths of county residents are attributable to COVID-19, MCHD said Wednesday. The newest fatalities of a man in his 40s and woman in her 60s bring the death toll to 236 since the pandemic's onset last year.

In that time, MCHD reports 18,459 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed, including six since June 23. Of those cases, 18,214 are considered recovered.

The rolling, seven-day test positivity rate for McLean County is currently at its lowest, sitting at 0.2% as of Tuesday, MCHD reported. Over the past year more than 369,400 tests have been run, giving the county a cumulative positivity rate of 5.0%.

While there are currently two people hospitalized in McLean County for COVID-related complications, neither of the patients are county residents, MCHD reported.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0