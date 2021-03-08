Watch now: Vaccination percentage rate in McLean County closes in on state's rate

BLOOMINGTON — The percentage of people vaccinated against COVID-19 in McLean County trails Illinois' overall percentage by a small margin.
Statewide, around 8.9% of all residents have received both doses of vaccine, while around 8.6% of McLean residents have — a figure that represents about 15,000 people.
The McLean County Health Department and Carle BroMenn Medical Center are holding alternating first and second dose vaccine clinics this week. Those include the following:
- Tuesday, March 9 – Grossinger Motors Arena for first doses only
- Wednesday, March 10 – Activity and Recreation Center (ARC) in Normal for second doses only
- Thursday, March 11 – Grossinger Motors Arena for first and second doses
- Friday, March 12 – Activity and Recreation Center (ARC) for second doses only
- Tuesday, March 16 – Grossinger Motors Arena for first doses only
MCHD Administrator Jessica McKnight said Friday the county expected to receive around 2,900 doses of vaccine from the state this week.
COVID-19 update
MCHD reported 44 cases of coronavirus were confirmed since Friday, bringing the overall total of cases seen in the county since last year to 14,670.
The seven-day test positivity rate continues to remain low, sitting at 1.9% as of Sunday, MCHD said. The county's overall cumulative rate has dropped to 5.8%.
Around 90% of all intensive care unit (88%) and other hospital beds (89%) are in-use, MCHD reported Monday. There are 24 people who live in McLean County hospitalized with COVID-19, but MCHD again said the total of people hospitalized in the county for COVID was "unavailable"
No additional deaths were reported.