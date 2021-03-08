Watch now: Vaccination percentage rate in McLean County closes in on state's rate

BLOOMINGTON — The percentage of people vaccinated against COVID-19 in McLean County trails Illinois' overall percentage by a small margin.

Statewide, around 8.9% of all residents have received both doses of vaccine, while around 8.6% of McLean residents have — a figure that represents about 15,000 people.

The McLean County Health Department and Carle BroMenn Medical Center are holding alternating first and second dose vaccine clinics this week. Those include the following:

Tuesday, March 9 – Grossinger Motors Arena for first doses only

Wednesday, March 10 – Activity and Recreation Center (ARC) in Normal for second doses only

Thursday, March 11 – Grossinger Motors Arena for first and second doses

Friday, March 12 – Activity and Recreation Center (ARC) for second doses only

Tuesday, March 16 – Grossinger Motors Arena for first doses only

MCHD Administrator Jessica McKnight said Friday the county expected to receive around 2,900 doses of vaccine from the state this week.

COVID-19 update

