Watch now: What McLean County ZIP code has the highest vaccination rate?

BLOOMINGTON — The village of Stanford is among the least vaccinated communities in McLean County, according to new data published by the Illinois Department of Public Health.

IDPH is now tracking vaccination data by ZIP code and said it will update its new, interactive map on Wednesdays. An analysis of IDPH's initial data release showed the areas that include Stanford, Saybrook, Chenoa, Meadows and Weston all have less than 40% of their populations fully vaccinated.

Vaccination data by ZIP code in McLean County as of Aug. 12 Area ZIP code Est. Population % fully vaccinated % with one dose Bloomington 61701 35669 47.4 51.5 Bloomington 61704 36612 60.2 64.4 Bloomington 61705 12263 63.2 67.6 Anchor 61702 215 48.2 54.2 Arrowsmith, Sabina 61722 525 46.8 50.6 Bellflower, Glen Avon 61724 578 42.3 45.3 Carlock 61725 1726 40.6 43.1 Chenoa, Meadows, Weston 61726 2476 38.4 31.5 Colfax 61728 1365 46.6 49.2 Cooksville, Fletcher 61730 513 47.5 50.1 Cropsey 61731 183 43.8 48.9 Danvers, Woodruff 61732 2024 47.7 51.2 Downs, Holder 61736 1874 65.2 68.9 Ellsworth, Bentown, Padua 61737 490 51.4 53.1 Gridley, Waldo, Enright 61744 1923 43 46.2 Heyworth, Randolph, Bucks 61745 4658 43 46.2 Hudson 61748 2652 58.8 61.6 LeRoy, Empire 61752 4346 50.6 54 Lexington 61753 3083 44.7 48.4 McLean, Funks Grove 61754 1016 49.6 53.3 Normal, Yuton, Merna 61761 55152 44.2 47.4 Saybrook 61770 1046 36.5 38.6 Shirley 61722 239 70.1 75.2 Stanford 61744 979 32.5 34.3 Towanda 61776 1216 57.4 60.6

In Normal, about 44.2% of people are fully vaccinated. In Bloomington, the amount is 63% in the 61705 ZIP code and 60% of 61704.

Overall, McLean County remains at 50.3% fully vaccinated. That's about 87,036 people who have received both shots of Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson.

COVID-19 update

An additional 48 cases of COVID-19 reported by the McLean County Health Department Thursday means there have been 444 cases confirmed within the first two weeks of August.

An additional 22 people are reported as isolating due to exposure, MCHD said, bringing that total to 282. Along with 12 McLean County residents who are reported as hospitalized due to COVID, there are about 300 ongoing cases in the area of Thursday.

The average number of cases per 100,000 people fell slightly in McLean County, according to new data from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Since last year, there have been 19,315 confirmed cases in the county. Of those cases, MCHD said it considers 18,779 as "recovered."

More than 402,400 COVID tests have been run for McLean County residents in the past year. About 4.8% of those have returned positive for the virus.

As of Wednesday, the county's average rate of COVID positive tests in the past week is also at 4.8%, a slight tick upward from Tuesday's 4.5%.

No additional deaths were reported Thursday.

Between Carle BroMenn and OSF St. Joseph medical centers, there are 20 people hospitalized locally as COVID patients.

