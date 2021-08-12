Watch now: What McLean County ZIP code has the highest vaccination rate?

BLOOMINGTON — The village of Stanford is among the least vaccinated communities in McLean County, according to new data published by the Illinois Department of Public Health.
IDPH is now tracking vaccination data by ZIP code and said it will update its new, interactive map on Wednesdays. An analysis of IDPH's initial data release showed the areas that include Stanford, Saybrook, Chenoa, Meadows and Weston all have less than 40% of their populations fully vaccinated.
In Normal, about 44.2% of people are fully vaccinated. In Bloomington, the amount is 63% in the 61705 ZIP code and 60% of 61704.
Overall, McLean County remains at 50.3% fully vaccinated. That's about 87,036 people who have received both shots of Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson.
COVID-19 update
An additional 48 cases of COVID-19 reported by the McLean County Health Department Thursday means there have been 444 cases confirmed within the first two weeks of August.
An additional 22 people are reported as isolating due to exposure, MCHD said, bringing that total to 282. Along with 12 McLean County residents who are reported as hospitalized due to COVID, there are about 300 ongoing cases in the area of Thursday.
The average number of cases per 100,000 people fell slightly in McLean County, according to new data from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
While still designated as having a "high" rate of community spread, the CDC put the average number of cases per 100,000 at 142 as of Tuesday. That's a drop of one, from 143 cases per 100,000 on Monday.
Since last year, there have been 19,315 confirmed cases in the county. Of those cases, MCHD said it considers 18,779 as "recovered."
More than 402,400 COVID tests have been run for McLean County residents in the past year. About 4.8% of those have returned positive for the virus.
As of Wednesday, the county's average rate of COVID positive tests in the past week is also at 4.8%, a slight tick upward from Tuesday's 4.5%.
No additional deaths were reported Thursday.
Between Carle BroMenn and OSF St. Joseph medical centers, there are 20 people hospitalized locally as COVID patients.