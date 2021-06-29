 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick topical alert top story

Watch now: What to know about the Delta variant in Illinois

  • 0

The highly-contagious Delta variant is causing a surge in new Covid-19 cases even in countries with high vaccination rates -- and experts warn that immunisation campaigns are in a race against time to contain it. Microbiologist Simon Clarke tells us more.

{{featured_button_text}}

"Around the world and here in Illinois, this virus is very much present," Gov. J.B. Pritzker said, continuing to stress the importance of getting vaccinated for COVID-19.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The Delta variant of the coronavirus as well as multiple others have mutated their way past international waters and national borders, but local health officials say nearly 10,000 cases of the various COVID-19 variants reported in Illinois as of Sunday are not yet cause for alarm.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

One in four parents 'worry about child's development'

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

One in four parents 'worry about child's development'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News